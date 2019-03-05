Top reasons to choose Grey's Anatomy lab coats

With custom embroidery service, you can even get uniforms for the entire crew with their name and your office name on the scrubs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For some people wearing whatever styles celebrities wear is fashion. But when it comes to Grey's Anatomy lab coats and scrubs, it is more about the fit, feel and the quality.

TV's longest running medical drama inspired a line of medical scrubs from Barco Uniforms. But these scrubs are not just for looks. Grey's Anatomy scrubs are routinely ranked among the top outfits for people in medical professions.

"If you've ever worn any of the Grey's Anatomy line, you understand why," said Philip Gabriel of Scrubs Unlimited in Los Angeles. "They fit, they look goof, they feel good and they last."

According to Metro News, "They’re made with four-way stretch fabric, and apparently 'each pair of scrubs drapes elegantly over the body, has soil release and moisture wicking properties.' Cozy and easy to clean? No wonder they’re a hit."

Mr. Gabriel said Barco invested quality in the line of TV show-inspired wear in hopes of securing a place in the scrubs market. The company knew it could make cheap clothes and sell it because of the link to the TV show, but people in the medical industry would quickly turn away from inferior products. That word-of-mouth would further weaken the market and eventually kill the clothing line.

"The company turns out high-quality uniforms, really among the best in the industry. That's what the people in the medical field really want. That the clothes also look like the uniforms worn on the hit TV show is just a bonus for them," Mr. Gabriel said.

He cautioned buyers to be wary of cheap counterfeit scrubs that are now entering the market. The uniforms are made overseas and illegally use the Grey's Anatomy information. Some even try to add the Barco line to make the scrubs appear more authentic.

"You can easily tell the real ones from the fake. Look at the stitching. Feel the fabric. Check the label," he said. "Particularly look at the labels. If anything is phrased oddly or misspelled, it's a fake. To be absolutely sure you are getting the authentic item, buy it from a reputable dealer like Scrubs Unlimited."



Scrubs Unlimited offers free shipping on any orders over $100.

For more information, visit www.scrubsunlimited.com



Grey's Anatomy Lab Coats



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.