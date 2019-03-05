Global Solar Water Heater Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Solar Water Heater Market
Executive Summary
Solar Water Heater is a device that uses the energy of the sun to heat water that is generally for home or building use. This type of alternative, renewable energy is one of the most common uses for solar energy. Depending on the type of Water Heater, there are several different ways in which it may work. Generally, all solar Water Heaters do three basic
Solar Water Heater market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
The market is expected to expand at 15.49% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024.
The players mentioned in our report
Sunrain Solar Energy
Shandong Sang Le
Linuo Ritter
HUAYANG
TP Solar
TSINGHUA SOLAR
Sunshore Solar
Huihuang solar
Qingdao Aucma
Himin
BEST
Haier
SUNHOME
5 STAR
Shandong Ecoo Solar
YuanSheng Solar Group
CHINSUN
SUNLEADA
GOMON
Royalstar
Global Solar Water Heater Market: Product Segment Analysis
Integrated Collector Storage (ICS or Batch Systems)
Evacuated-tube solar collectors
Thermosyphon systems
Flat-plate collector
Global Solar Water Heater Market: Application Segment Analysis
residential use
industrial use
others
Global Solar Water Heater Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Solar Water Heater Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Solar Water Heater industry
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Solar Water Heater Markets by regions
2.2 World Solar Water Heater Market by types
2.3 World Solar Water Heater Market by Applications
Chapter 3 World Solar Water Heater Market share
3.1 Major players Market share by production
3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Proce Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued…..
