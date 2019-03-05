Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Solar Water Heater Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Solar Water Heater Market

Executive Summary

Solar Water Heater is a device that uses the energy of the sun to heat water that is generally for home or building use. This type of alternative, renewable energy is one of the most common uses for solar energy. Depending on the type of Water Heater, there are several different ways in which it may work. Generally, all solar Water Heaters do three basic

Solar Water Heater market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. 
The market is expected to expand at 15.49% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024. 

The players mentioned in our report 
Sunrain Solar Energy 
Shandong Sang Le 
Linuo Ritter 
HUAYANG 
TP Solar 
TSINGHUA SOLAR 
Sunshore Solar 
Huihuang solar 
Qingdao Aucma 
Himin 
BEST 
Haier 
SUNHOME 
5 STAR 
Shandong Ecoo Solar 
YuanSheng Solar Group 
CHINSUN 
SUNLEADA 
GOMON 
Royalstar
Global Solar Water Heater Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Integrated Collector Storage (ICS or Batch Systems) 
Evacuated-tube solar collectors 
Thermosyphon systems 
Flat-plate collector 
Global Solar Water Heater Market: Application Segment Analysis 
residential use 
industrial use 
others 
Global Solar Water Heater Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 


Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Solar Water Heater Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition 
      1.1.1 Types of Solar Water Heater industry 
          1.2.1.1 Integrated Collector Storage (ICS or Batch Systems) 
          1.2.1.2 Evacuated-tube solar collectors 
          1.2.1.3 Thermosyphon systems 
          1.2.1.4 Flat-plate collector 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 
    2.1 Solar Water Heater Markets by regions 
      2.1.1 USA 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019 
Market Revenue by applications, Through 2024 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.2 Europe 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019 
Market Revenue by applications, Through 2024w 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.3 China 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019 
Market Revenue by applications, Through 2024 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.4 India 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019 
Market Revenue by applications, Through 2024 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.5 Japan 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019 
Market Revenue by applications, Through 2024 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019 
Market Revenue by applications, Through 2024 
Major players Revenue in 2019 
    2.2 World Solar Water Heater Market by types 
Integrated Collector Storage (ICS or Batch Systems) 
Evacuated-tube solar collectors 
Thermosyphon systems 
Flat-plate collector 
    2.3 World Solar Water Heater Market by Applications 
residential use 
industrial use 
others 
Chapter 3 World Solar Water Heater Market share 
    3.1 Major players Market share by production 
    3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue 
    3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024 
    3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024 
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 
    4.2 Raw material Market analysis 
      4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019 
      4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis 
    4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 
    4.3 Production Proce Analysis 
    4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 
    4.5 End users Market Analysis 

Continued…..

