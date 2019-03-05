Global Geosynthetics Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Geosynthetics Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Description:

The global market size of Geosynthetics is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Global Geosynthetics Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Geosynthetics industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Geosynthetics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Geosynthetics industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Geosynthetics Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Geosynthetics as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* NAUE GmbH and Co KG

* GSE Environmental

* Low and Bonar PLC

* TenCate Geosynthetics

* GEO Synthetics LLC

* Huifeng Geosynthetics

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Geosynthetics market

* Geotextiles

* Geomembranes

* Geogrids

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Construction

* Transportation

* Containment&Waste Water

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

……

…….

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Geosynthetics (2013-2018)

14.1 Geosynthetics Supply

14.2 Geosynthetics Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Geosynthetics Forecast (2019-2023)

15.1 Geosynthetics Supply Forecast

15.2 Geosynthetics Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 NAUE GmbH and Co KG

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Geosynthetics Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of NAUE GmbH and Co KG

16.1.4 NAUE GmbH and Co KG Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 GSE Environmental

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Geosynthetics Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of GSE Environmental

16.2.4 GSE Environmental Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 Low and Bonar PLC

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Geosynthetics Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Low and Bonar PLC

16.3.4 Low and Bonar PLC Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 TenCate Geosynthetics

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Geosynthetics Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of TenCate Geosynthetics

16.4.4 TenCate Geosynthetics Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 GEO Synthetics LLC

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Geosynthetics Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of GEO Synthetics LLC

16.5.4 GEO Synthetics LLC Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 Huifeng Geosynthetics

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Geosynthetics Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Huifeng Geosynthetics

16.6.4 Huifeng Geosynthetics Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 Tenax Corporation

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Geosynthetics Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Tenax Corporation

16.7.4 Tenax Corporation Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

......

......

