LED Materials Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Consumption, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

“LED Materials - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global LED Materials Market Research Report 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “LED Materials - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

Growing use of LED materials in general lighting is a prime factor driving the growth of the LED materials market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for LED materials, in terms of value.

The global LED Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sumitomo electric

Hitachi Metals

AkzoNobel

Seoul Semiconductors

Nichia

Epistar

Koninklijke Philips

OSRAM Licht

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Substrate

Wafer

Epitaxy

Phosphor

Segment by Application

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 LED Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Materials

1.2 LED Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Substrate

1.2.3 Wafer

1.2.4 Epitaxy

1.2.5 Phosphor

1.3 LED Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 LED Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 General Lighting

1.3.3 Automotive Lighting……………………….

5 Global LED Materials Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LED Materials Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global LED Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global LED Materials Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global LED Materials Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Materials Business

7.1 Sumitomo electric

7.1.1 Sumitomo electric LED Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LED Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sumitomo electric LED Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hitachi Metals

7.2.1 Hitachi Metals LED Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LED Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hitachi Metals LED Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AkzoNobel…………………..

11 Global LED Materials Market Forecast

11.1 Global LED Materials Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global LED Materials Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global LED Materials Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global LED Materials Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global LED Materials Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America LED Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe LED Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China LED Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan LED Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global LED Materials Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America LED Materials Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) ………………..

Continued………................

