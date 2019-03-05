How Nightlife Is Adopting Cryptocurrency

Nightlife has recognized the benefits of blockchain. MORE coin has partnered with clubs around the world to offer members an unparalleled experience.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every weekend in fifteen night clubs in eleven different cities around the country welcome MORE www.mre.live ) members. From MORE’s home base in Hollywood to Manhattan and even Singapore, members have access to exclusive tables, skip the line privileges, stage side access, preferred pricing and even exotic car rentals. All because they own MORE cryptocurrency.MORE has been called a case study in both the adoption of cryptocurrency and the importance of relationships in the nightlife space. Access is granted to holders of 5000 of the MORE Coin. MORE trades on Bittrex.Additionally, customers can purchase a membership with traditional forms of payment such as check and credit card. These members receive the same benefits as those who purchased with cryptocurrency.As Nightclub and Bar Magazine recently commented, “Crypto in the on-premise space has moved from theory to reality with MORE.”Mashable highlighted that MORE is unique, "In the world of cryptocurrency, it is possibly something more. It's an actual brick-and-mortar business, after all, in an industry that is flush with grand ideas but lacking in execution."Regardless of a how one became a member, there is always interesting people inside. MORE has been host to numerous world recognized celebrities including Cardi B, Shark Tank’s Daymond John, Migos, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Rich the Kid, Samantha Ronson, Saweetie and many professional athletes.MORE management is highly selective in adding clubs to the MORE network. The table service market is $8B a year annually in the US alone and $25B a year market globally. The nightlife space has historically seen very few technological advances, suffers from being extremely fragmented, lacking transparency, inefficient booking process with unnecessary middleman, unsold inventory, lack of user data, and last minute cancellations. MORE solves many of those problems for venue owners and managers.MORE members can expect future benefits to include hotel suites, private and semi private travel services, and event pop ups.



