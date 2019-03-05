Dream Pretzels Showcases at Expo West, Previews New Protein Pressels And Twists

Dream Pretzels showcases at Expo West, previews new Protein Pressels and Protein Pretzel Twists Dream Pretzels®, the creator of innovative pressed pretzel crisps, Pressels®, is committed to bringing innovation and better-for-you products to the traditional snack market.

Creator of unique pressed pretzel snack highlights innovative flavors along with new plant-based protein products

We are thrilled to be at Expo West showcasing our popular Pressels product and providing a sneak peek at the newest products in the portfolio, Protein Pretzel Twists and Protein Pressels.” — Gilad Zilberberg, Founder and CEO of Dream Pretzels

NEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dream Pretzels®, maker of innovative pretzel crisps, Pressels ®, is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting at Expo West and will be previewing two new products, Protein Pressels and Protein Pretzel Twists. The protein products feature 5 grams of plant protein from red lentils, white beans and green peas, making them a good source of protein as well as a good source of fiber. Protein Pressels and Twists will be available in two delicious flavors, BBQ (Pressels only) and Sea Salt and are expected to be in stores by fall 2019.Pressels provide the taste of traditional pretzels but are pressed to make them an extra-crispy, light, bite-size snack. Homestyle small-batch baked and never fried, Pressels are lower in fat than ordinary chips and lower in sodium than regular pretzels. They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan friendly, and free of trans-fat, MSG, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. Original Pressels are available in 7.1 ounce bags in four delicious flavors – Everything (with poppy seeds), Sea Salt, Sesame, and Sriracha, they can be found in select retail locations nationwide as well as online.“We are thrilled to be at Expo West showcasing our popular Pressels product and providing a sneak peek at the newest products in the portfolio, Protein Pretzel Twists and Protein Pressels,” says Gilad Zilberberg, Founder and CEO of Dream Pretzels. “We are constantly dreaming up new ways to make pretzels amazing, and our new Protein Pressels and Protein Pretzel Twists do just that. We know protein is important to consumers and we’ve come up with an innovative, great-tasting, better-nutrition pretzel snack.”For more information about Pressels and Dream Pretzels, please visit pressels.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Pressels like the company's Facebook page, and follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Twitter and Instagram.About Dream PretzelsDream Pretzels®, the creator of innovative pressed pretzel crisps, Pressels®, is committed to bringing innovation and better-for-you products to the traditional snack market. Pressels are homestyle baked snacks that combine the taste of traditional pretzels with the crunch of chips for a satisfying light, crispy, bite-sized snack. Pressels are available in four flavors, Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, and Sriracha and can be found in select retail locations nationwide as well as online.###



