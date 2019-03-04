Library Partners Press presents: CRACKER GOTHIC, A FLORIDA WOMAN'S MEMOIR
A new book, a personal memoir, a simultaneously heartbreaking and inspiring snapshot of the intoxicating Green Cove Springs vibe.
In the midst of caring for her mother, Wanda’s husband commits suicide, and she seeks refuge by moving in with her mother and reestablishing her connection with the town. While dealing with personal grief and doing daily battle with her mother’s dementia, a hidden magic emerges from the sand and moss and sulfur water: stories of snake skins and gravestones, sea monsters and psychics, hookahs, jacked-up pickup trucks and dead goats on ice.
Wanda’s essays of her Cracker heritage and of rural Florida in the 21st century provide a glimpse of an old and authentic Florida that most tourists miss. She shares the challenges of living with and caring for her mother in stories that will resonate with others on this journey. And she speaks to how place can heal the heart.
=============
A Library Partners Press Award Winner
The David Coates Award for Outstanding Achievement in Non-Fiction, 2018
This memoir is a work of creative nonfiction.
While the stories in this book are true, some names
and identifying details have been changed to protect
the privacy of the people involved.
ISBN 978-1-61846-071-4 (paperback)
Copyright © 2019
http://crackergothic.com/
Cover designed by Jeff DeBlasio/Scribe
Title graphic by Wanda Duncan
Original interior photos by Wanda Duncan
Cover photographs courtesy of:
Clay County Archives,
21 Gratio Place
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
All rights reserved, including the right of reproduction, in whole or in part, in any form.
Produced and Distributed By:
Library Partners Press
ZSR Library
Wake Forest University
1834 Wake Forest Road
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106
www.librarypartnerspress.org
Library Partners Press
email us here
William P. Kane
+1 336-758-6181
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.