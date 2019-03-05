OnPage Closes Out 2018 with Strong Results and Product Innovations

Incident Alert Management Leader Reports Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Rate and Fourth Consecutive Year of Profitable Growth

Following a successful 2018, we’re very excited to help IT, MSP and healthcare customers improve incident resolution, streamline operations, combat cybersecurity and reduce costs in the year ahead” — Judit Sharon, OnPage CEO

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, the industry’s leading incident alert management company today announced a strong close to 2018, securing new customer contracts and expanding usage within its existing customer base, resulting in double-digit revenue growth and profitability for the fourth year in a row.

Additional milestones from OnPage’s successful 2018 included:

> Integration with PSA/Ticketing Systems - OnPage enhanced its integration with ConnectWise, and introduced an integration with Datto’s Autotask, rounding out its integration offerings with the most popular PSA/ticketing systems among MSPs and IT organizations. OnPage also made significant enhancements to its ServiceNow integration. It now uses native features within ServiceNow for more powerful integration and ease of use within one pane of glass.

> Expanded Feature Set - OnPage revamped its secure messaging features with threaded communications, presence status and a message view that resembles an instant chat. This allows communications to be filed under one subject with all the responses captured under one thread for better, faster collaboration.

>New Product Introduction - OnPage now features mass notification with the introduction of OnPage BlastIT. Furthermore, with the addition of message templates to both OnPage BlastIT and its flagship critical alerting platform, authorized users can quickly complete a pre-composed message template before sending out urgent notifications in case of a crisis.

The template feature also allows users to compose documents for repetitive tasks like data collection sheets, work orders and checklists. Users can also create conference bridges using the template wizard.

OnPage’s new dedicated lines feature provides organizations with a phone line that can be used to streamline after-hours communication, allowing customers to leave a callback number and/or voicemail routed through OnPage’s smart alerting protocols. This also enables users to reach multiple departments and individuals in an organization using just one all-encompassing phone number and to access bilingual hotlines.

> MSP Reseller Program - OnPage introduced a reseller program, enabling MSPs to expand their offerings and businesses by selling OnPage’s alerting platform to healthcare organizations.

> Reviews on ConnectWise Marketplace - With 35 five-star reviews to date, OnPage has achieved the highest number of reviews on the ConnectWise Marketplace in its product category.

> Executive Appointment - OnPage brought on Paula Crerar, a recognized technology marketing professional, as Vice President of Marketing to extend its leadership team.

As a result of these accomplishments, OnPage continues to hire to further support its growth. Open positions are listed on https://www.onpage.com/jobs/.

“Following a very successful 2018, we’re very excited to help IT, MSP and healthcare customers improve incident resolution, streamline operations, combat cybersecurity and reduce costs in the year ahead,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “With our integrations, partnerships and product enhancements, 2019 promises to be a historic year for the company.”

For more information about OnPage, including examples of how incident alerting is used by healthcare, IT and MSP organizations, please visit www.onpage.com.

About OnPage

OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for IT, MSP and healthcare professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities, ensuring that critical messages are never missed. OnPage enables organizations to get the most out of their digital investments, so that sensors, monitoring systems and people have a reliable way to escalate urgent notifications to the right person immediately.

OnPage’s escalation, redundancy and scheduling features make the system infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls. OnPage shrinks resolution time by automating the notification process, reducing human errors and prioritizing critical messages to ensure fast response times.

Whether to minimize IT infrastructure downtime or to reduce the response time of healthcare providers in life and death situations, organizations trust OnPage for all their secure, HIPAA compliant, critical notifications needs.

For more information, visit www.onpage.com or contact the company at marketing@onpagecorp.com or at (781) 916-0040.

The OnPage System - Incident Management



