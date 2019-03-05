A5 Achieves Salesforce Gold Partner Status in Record Time

A5 Strikes Gold

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A5, a CRM solutions provider, and systems implementer have now achieved Gold Partner status with Salesforce. In taking only 5 months to reach this milestone, A5 set a record as being the fastest organization to become gold.The goal of the Salesforce Partner Program is to assess a company’s expertise and level of commitment to their Salesforce partnership. To reach gold status, a company must have a significant number of Salesforce certified specialists, high satisfaction ratings and impressive sales performance. A5 has accomplished each of these objectives in record time.“Our partnership with Salesforce has been very important to us ever since our founding,” announced Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO of A5. “Being able to help our customers seamlessly transition over to Salesforce with our enhanced capabilities has always been our main goal. So, to achieve gold status in just 5 months is something we take great pride in.”A5 helps businesses of all sizes and types through each stage of the digital transformation process, modernizing a company’s business practices. A5 was founded in 2004 and has evolved into a full-service solutions provider and a leader in digital transformation. A5 implements all leading platforms such as Salesforce, Oracle, Apttus and Anaplan with special emphasis on Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Sales Performance Management solutions.###



