Intermountain Healthcare Donates $50,000 to Bridgerland Technical College for Student Diversity-Based Scholarships

The scholarships are designated for students in healthcare-related fields, and may be based on several factors, including race, ethnicity, background, or gender

Intermountain has provided this type of scholarship funding throughout the state to enhance the diverse population of nurses available to work in hospitals throughout Utah.” — Debbie Hardy, Community Giving Specialist for Intermountain Healthcare

LOGAN, UTAH, USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intermountain Healthcare has donated $50,000 for diversity-based scholarships at Bridgerland Technical College in Logan, Utah, which will help fund scholarships for 30 to 40 students.“As Utah becomes more diverse, we know having diverse caregivers who have understanding, knowledge and commonality with patients of many backgrounds provides comfort and good care,” said Brenda Voisard, Intermountain’s diversity, student and career development manager. “One of our goals is to make everyone feels like they belong and they’re understood.”The scholarships are designated for students in healthcare-related fields, and may be based on several factors, including race, ethnicity, background, or gender.“Intermountain has provided this type of scholarship funding throughout the state to enhance the diverse population of nurses available to work in hospitals throughout Utah,” said Debbie Hardy, community giving specialist for Intermountain Healthcare. “Through this contribution to Bridgerland, we can expand diversity in a broad range of trained services in addition to nursing. Through contributions like this, Intermountain hopes to help patients feel safe, comfortable, and at ease with those they interact with in a hospital setting.”Scholarship recipients may go on to work at many health care facilities in and outside of Cache Valley. Bridgerland Tech trains and prepares students to become medical assistants, nursing assistants, practical nurses, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, medical administrators, medical coders, and paramedics.Over the last two decades, nearly all students in Bridgerland Tech’s nursing program have passed their accreditation on the first attempt.“We really appreciate this support,” said Chad Campbell, president of Bridgerland Technical College. “Because our costs are low by design, this funding will go a long way to help our students. As we are the pipeline where people get started in healthcare careers, we can see the lives that can change because of these scholarships and funding support.”Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.