Toothbrushes Discarded Annually Weigh as Much as a Cruise Ship but WooBamboo Offers an Exciting Alternative

WooBamboo, a Florida-based company providing eco-friendly dental healthcare, offers a way to reduce the volume of discarded toothbrushes across America.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every single person in the United States contributes roughly 63 pounds of plastic to landfills each year. Believe it or not, even the smallest scraps of plastic – including manual toothbrushes – can add up. That’s exactly why a Florida company called WooBamboo wants to make a difference by offering an exciting alternative to plastic manual toothbrushes.

It’s hard to imagine the impact a toothbrush can have on the environment. Reports from 2015 show that Americans throw out anywhere from 850 million to one billion toothbrushes a year collectively. By weight, that’s about 50 million pounds – the same as a fully-loaded cruise ship sailing the Caribbean. Buying a new toothbrush to replace your old one every three months certainly makes your dentist happy, but the environment tells a different tale. Of course, you should never sacrifice your oral health for the sake of the environment, and it’s important to replace your toothbrush as recommended by your dentist and the American Dental Association (ADA).

WooBamboo, a company out of Cape Coral, Florida, offers a wonderful alternative to plastic manual toothbrushes. Their high-quality product is made of organic bamboo that is sustainable and panda-friendly. There are WooBamboo toothbrushes for adults, kids, and even pets, which allows consumers to replace their toothbrushes every three months without adding excess plastic to landfills.

WooBamboo toothbrushes are beneficial in several other ways, too. Not only are they eco-friendly, but they are also naturally antimicrobial, which means consumers can rest comfortably in the knowledge that their toothbrushes – though made of material more porous than plastic – will not harbor bacteria and other germs. Even the packaging is made from recycled and recyclable materials.

WooBamboo offers other types of dental care products, as well, including all-natural dental floss and toothpaste. The team at WooBamboo is also working on replacing its packaging material – currently designed with recyclable PET plastic – with biodegradable plant-based plastics, and they are even working on their own patent for biodegradable bamboo plastic that could be an exciting game-changer for the single-use products industry.

If you are interested in learning more about WooBamboo’s eco-awesome toothbrushes or buying toothbrushes for yourself or your family, check out their fun and informative website. If you are interested in buying customized promotional bamboo toothbrushes in bulk, feel free to check out WooBamboo’s distributors offering etching, custom bristle colors, and much more.

About the Company: Based in beautiful Cape Coral, Florida, the team at WooBamboo believes in making a difference in the world one small effort at a time. The company launched on Earth Day in 2013, and since then, their products have gained enough popularity to be found in 14,000 different stores in more than 30 countries. The company has sold well over two million bamboo toothbrushes, and that number continues to grow each year. They cater to individuals, companies, and dentists with an entire line of oral care products that include environmentally-friendly toothbrushes, dental floss, and toothpaste. For more information please visit http://woobamboo.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.