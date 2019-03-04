Carnation Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Dianthus caryophyllus, carnation or clove pink, is a species of Dianthus. It is probably native to the Mediterranean region but its exact range is unknown due to extensive cultivation for the last 2,000 years. 
As an excellent Carnation varieties, welcomed around the world, but because flowering is too short, the market Applications is very narrow, but with the continuous development of preservation techniques, Carnation gradually being accepted by the market.

Meanwhile, the entire world continues to expand acreage, Carnation supply on the market gradually increased, thus causing prices declined in recent years, helping to promote the marketing of the species.

From the current point of view, China has a long history of Carnation cultivation, while China has large plant acreage, high proportion of the number of cut flowers. This market should be further developed in the future.

Currently, the SouthAmerica Carnation occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially Africa and the Europe.

Currently, although the Carnation market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.

The global Carnation market is valued at 2470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carnation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Carnation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carnation in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Carnation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carnation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
China 
The Netherlands 
Italy 
Spain 
Colombia 
Kenya 
Poland

Market size by Product 
Standard Carnation 
Miniature Carnation 

Market size by End User 
Domestic Field 
Business Field

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Carnation Manufacturers 
Carnation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Carnation Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

