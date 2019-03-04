Senior industry experts to discuss recent developments in bacterial immunotherapy at Superbugs & Superdrugs 2019

Superbugs & Superdrugs 2019

SMi reports: The 21st annual Superbugs & Superdrugs conference will be returning to London in just two weeks’ time.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the frequency of antibiotic resistance experiences a steady increase, the need for alternative therapies, as current antibiotic effectiveness drops, has never been higher.One promising treatment is immunotherapeutics, which utilises the body's own immune system to fight and defeat a bacterial or fungal infection, by selectively stimulating protective immune responses.A recent success in immunotherapy involved researchers fusing part of an existing antibiotic with a molecule that attracts antibodies released by the immune system to fight bacteria.The “immunobiotic” can target a wide variety of pathogenic bacteria, for example pneumonia, as well as those which often become resistant to last-resort antibiotics. (Source: theguardian.com) The Superbugs and Superdrugs conference on the 18th-19th March in London, will provide attendees with industry-led insight into current strategies to tackle AMR, novel immunotherapeutics to target Gram-negative bacterial infections, strategies to combat ß-lactamases, precision antibiotics, and more.There is a spotlight presentation on immunotherapeutics by Chris Pickford, Head of Drug Discovery, Centauri Therapeutics. The presentation is on ‘Novel Immunotherapeutics to target Gram-Negative Bacterial Infections’. Topics to be covered include:• A summary of novel approaches to target Gram-negative bacterial infections• Emerging immunotherapeutics• The opportunities and challenges involved in pre-clinical development of novel immunotherapies• Specific targeting of Gram-negative bacteria with Centauri Therapeutics AlphamersTMThe updated brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einpress Attendees at the conference will have the chance to explore the challenges and solutions to the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, as well as take part in interactive roundtable discussions with leading international organisations.There is also a half-day, post-conference interactive workshop on: “Understanding the complexity of the microbiome and how to navigate it” led by Case Western Reserve University and FairyGut Mother.Previous attendees of the conference include: Allergan, Amgen, Battelle Memorial Institute, Biomerieux, Charles River, Eligo Bioscience, Genentech, Glaxo Smith Kline, Janssen, Microrite, Novo AS, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Steri-Tek, University of California, and more with the full list available on the event website.With only two weeks remaining until the conference, places can be reserved at http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einpress 18th & 19th March 2019Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UKSponsored by Phico TherapeuticsFollow us on Twitter @SMIPHARM#smibugs---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



