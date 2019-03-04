Global Gluten Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gluten Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form it is known as gum gluten which when dried yields a cream-to-tan-colored, free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. When re-hydrated, it regains its original characteristics. So unique is the functionality of wheat gluten and so persistent is the structural integrity after cooking, it appears to have no functional competitor.

In 2015, the global gluten market is led by USA. EU is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of gluten are concentrated in USA, EU, China and Australia. Manildra Group is the world leader, holding 17.6 % consumption market share in 2015. In different markets, Manildra Group, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients and CropEnergies are the market leader. Local businesses account for a large market share.

Gluten downstream is wide and recently gluten has acquired increasing significance in various fields of baking, flour, meats, pet food and others. Baking is about nearly 56% of total downstream consumption of gluten. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and third market of global gluten industry. On the whole, gluten consumption has stabilized. In the next few years, gluten consumption growth modest will rise.

The global Gluten market is valued at 1680 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gluten in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gluten market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Manildra Group

Henan Tianguan Group

Shandong Qufeng Food Technology

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

Roquette

Tereos Syral

Cargill

AB Amilina

Pioneer

Anhui Ante Food

ADM

Zhonghe Group

Jäckering Group

White Energy

Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development

Molinos Juan Semino

Sedamyl

Crespel & Deiters

Kroener-Staerke

Chamtor

Ruifuxiang Food

Permolex

Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

Market size by Product

Wheat Gluten

Corn Gluten

Other

Market size by End User

Baking

Flour

Meats

Pet Food

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Gluten market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gluten market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Gluten companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Gluten submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gluten are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gluten market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gluten Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gluten Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Wheat Gluten

1.4.3 Corn Gluten

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Gluten Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Baking

1.5.3 Flour

1.5.4 Meats

1.5.5 Pet Food

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gluten Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gluten Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gluten Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Gluten Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Gluten Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Gluten Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Gluten Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gluten Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gluten Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Gluten Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gluten Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gluten Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Gluten Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Gluten Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Gluten Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gluten Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gluten Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gluten Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Gluten Sales by Product

4.2 Global Gluten Revenue by Product

4.3 Gluten Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Gluten Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

