Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Functional additives and barrier coatings provide the required physical and chemicals stability (effective barrier to moisture, oxygen, microorganism, and light) to the end product.

Asia-Pacific is the largest packaging additives (functional additives and barrier coatings) market, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market size.

The global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

BASF

Songwon Industrial

Cytec

Clariant

Addivant

Adeka

Akzonobel

Altana

Amcor

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

Milliken

Sabo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antioxidants

UV Stabilizers

Anti-Block

Clarifying Agents

Anti-Static

Anti-Fog

Antimicrobial

Metalized Coating

Organic Liquid Coatings

Inorganic Oxide Coatings

Segment by Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings

1.2 Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Antioxidants

1.2.3 UV Stabilizers

1.2.4 Anti-Block

1.2.5 Clarifying Agents

1.2.6 Anti-Static

1.2.7 Anti-Fog

1.2.8 Antimicrobial

1.2.9 Metalized Coating

1.2.10 Organic Liquid Coatings

1.2.11 Inorganic Oxide Coatings

1.3 Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Beverages

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

1.3.5 Cosmetic & Personal Care

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Functional Additives and Barrier Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

