Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Functional Food Market - Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024”

PUNE, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Functional Food Market 2019

Functional food is a food given an additional function (often one related to health-promotion or disease prevention) by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients.The term may also apply to traits purposely bred into existing edible plants, such as purple or gold potatoes having enriched anthocyanin or carotenoid contents, respectively.Functional food industry, consisting of food, beverage and supplement sectors, is one of the several areas of the food industry that is experiencing fast growth in recent years.

The global Functional Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3780743-global-functional-food-market-research-report-2019



The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland

Arla

BASF

Danone

Dean Foods

General Mills

Kellogg

Nestle

PepsiCo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotic

Vitamins

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat, Fish & Eggs

Soy Products

Fats & Oils

Others



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3780743-global-functional-food-market-research-report-2019



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Functional Food Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Food

1.2 Functional Food Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Food Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Carotenoids

1.2.3 Dietary Fibers

1.2.4 Fatty Acids

1.2.5 Minerals

1.2.6 Prebiotics & Probiotic

1.2.7 Vitamins

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Functional Food Segment by Application

1.3.1 Functional Food Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Bakery & Cereals

1.3.3 Dairy Products

1.3.4 Meat, Fish & Eggs

1.3.5 Soy Products

1.3.6 Fats & Oils

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Functional Food Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Functional Food Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Functional Food Market Size

1.5.1 Global Functional Food Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Functional Food Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Functional Food Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Functional Food Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Functional Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Functional Food Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Functional Food Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Functional Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Food Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Functional Food Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Food Business

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Archer Daniels Midland

7.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Arla

7.3.1 Arla Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Arla Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BASF Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Danone

7.5.1 Danone Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Danone Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dean Foods

7.6.1 Dean Foods Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dean Foods Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 General Mills

7.7.1 General Mills Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 General Mills Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kellogg

7.8.1 Kellogg Functional Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Functional Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kellogg Functional Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.