Intimate Wear Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Intimate Wear Industry 2019

Description:-

Intimate wear is also close fitting underwear, refers to people wearing close to the skin or other clothes below the type of clothing. Personal intimate wear products are divided into three major segments, which is bras, underpants, Sleepwear and Loungewear.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, Germany was the largest market in the Europe, which took about 11.33 percent of the Europe consumption value in 2015. The UK as No.2 by shared 10.80% of Europe total consumption volume, France shared 10.36%.

The technical barriers of intimate wear are low, and the Intimate Wear market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the Europe in terms of geography, the Europe leading players in this market are Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi, Hunkemoller, Calzedonia which accounts for about 9.5 % of total sales value in 2015.

About the difference of product types, there are Bra, Underpants, Sleepwear and loungwear in the market. The main type is Underpants, which accounts for above 36.93% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

The worldwide market for Intimate Wear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Intimate Wear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Triumph

Marks & spencer

Kiabi

Hunkemoller

Calzedonia

Chantelle Group

Hanesbrands

PVH Corp

SCHIESSER

Fruit of the Loom

LASCANA

Oysho

Jockey International

La Perla

ANN SUMMERS LTD.

Penti

Agent Provocateur ltd

Etam

The Bendon Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bras

Underpants

Pajamas and Tracksuit

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women's Intimate Wear

Men's Intimate Wear

Kids' Intimate Wear

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Intimate Wear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intimate Wear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intimate Wear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Intimate Wear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intimate Wear Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bras

1.2.2 Underpants

1.2.3 Pajamas and Tracksuit

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Women's Intimate Wear

1.3.2 Men's Intimate Wear

1.3.3 Kids' Intimate Wear

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Triumph

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Triumph Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Marks & spencer

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Kiabi

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kiabi Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hunkemoller

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Calzedonia

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Chantelle Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

