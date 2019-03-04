Stationary Fuel Cell Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2024

PUNE, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Stationary Fuel Cell Industry 2019

Description:-

Stationary fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction, not combustion, providing clean, efficient, and reliable off-grid power to homes, businesses, telecommunications networks, utilities, and others.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Stationary Fuel Cells developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 37%. In 2015, Global revenue of Stationary Fuel Cells is nearly 1896.20 M USD; the actual production is about 263.01 KW.

The classification of Stationary Fuel Cells includes 0-1 KW, 1-4 KW, > 4 KW, and the proportion of 0-1 KW in 2015 is about 43%.

Panasonic, Toshiba, Siemens, Fuji Electric, POSCO ENERGY, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Stationary Fuel Cell is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Stationary Fuel Cell in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Fuji Electric

POSCO ENERGY

Bloom Energy

JX Nippon

FuelCell Energy

Ballard Power

Plug Power

Doosan PureCell America

Altergy

SOLIDpower

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

0-1 KW

1-4 KW

> 4 KW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Telecommunications Network

Secure Communications

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Stationary Fuel Cell product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stationary Fuel Cell, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stationary Fuel Cell in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stationary Fuel Cell competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Stationary Fuel Cell Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 0-1 KW

1.2.2 1-4 KW

1.2.3 > 4 KW

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Telecommunications Network

1.3.3 Secure Communications

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Panasonic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Panasonic Stationary Fuel Cell Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Toshiba

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Toshiba Stationary Fuel Cell Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Siemens

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens Stationary Fuel Cell Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Fuji Electric

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Fuji Electric Stationary Fuel Cell Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 POSCO ENERGY

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 POSCO ENERGY Stationary Fuel Cell Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Bloom Energy

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bloom Energy Stationary Fuel Cell Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 JX Nippon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Stationary Fuel Cell Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 JX Nippon Stationary Fuel Cell Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

