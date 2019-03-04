Road Freight Market in China: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Road Freight -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

After China carried out reform and open policy, the economy made a considerable progress. The road freight took a increasing significance among all transports because of the improvement of traffic infrustruction and development of motor vehicles. As the flourish of domestic and international commodity trade, road freight has changed dramatically.

In 2015, the road freight volume was 31.5 billion tonne, took 75.54% of total road freight volume, which decreased 5.41%; the road freight turnover reached 5,796 billion tonne, took 32.67% of total road freight turnover, which decreased 5.02%.

Express delivery will keep increasing in a long time; the express market shared 50% YoY growth rate recent years. For example, S.F. Express, STO Express, YTO Express, Jingdong Express and e-commerce companies owned more than 10,000 vehicles, build the truck-road transport network.

LTL freight has huge potentials. LTL freight focuses on the small and medium companies and individual consumers. Debang Logistics, JiaJi logistics, TNT and Shenghui Logistics those large LTL freight companies grew fast recent years. In addition, intra-city express will develop faster than other express business in the recent future.

Executive Summary

1 Analysis of Road Freight Market of China

1.1 Overview of Road Freight Market of China

1.1.1 Reform and Development

1.1.2 Road Freight Deveopment

1.1.3 Demand and Functions of Road Freight

1.1.4 Structures and Reasonability

1.2 Data Analysis of Road Freight Market of China

1.2.1 Road Freight Volume

1.2.2 Road Freight Turnover

1.2.3 Average Transport Distance

1.2.4 Number and Capacity of Trucks

1.3 Market Price Analysis of Road Freight of China

1.3.1 Road logistics Price Index

1.3.2 Road logistics Price Index by Vehicle Types

1.3.3 Price of Road Freight of China

1.3.4 Cost of Road Freight of China

1.3.5 Road Freigth Efficiency Index of China

1.3.6 Road Freigth Performance Index of China

1.4 Analysis of External Cost Structure of Road Freight

1.4.1 Definition and Category

1.4.2 Evaluation of External Cost

1.4.3 Calculation of Traffic External Cost

1.4.4 Internalization of Transports External Costs

1.5 Development of Road Freight Express

1.5.1 International Road Freight Express System

1.5.2 Category of Road Freight Express

1.5.3 Core Competition of Road Freight Express Enterprises

1.5.4 Features of Road Freight Express Enterprises

1.5.5 Trend of Road Freight Express Enterprises

1.6 Development Strategies of Road Freight in China

1.6.1 Strategies for Disequilibrium between Road Freight and Social Development

1.6.2 Strategies for Inadaptation between Equipment & Skills and Transport Requirements

1.6.3 Strategies for Imbalance between Transport Management and Market Development

1.6.4 Strategies for Imbalance Logistics Information and Modern Logistics

1.6.5 Strategies for Imbalance between Transport Management and Modern Logistics

List of Figure

Figure 1 Development of Road Freight in China

Figure 2 Origin of Road Freight Demand

Figure 3 Statistics of Road Freight Volume of China, 2012-2015

Figure 4 Statistics of Road Freight Turnover of China, 2012-2015

Figure 5 Statistics of Average Transport Distance of Road Freight, 2012-2015

Figure 6 Road Logistics Price Index of China, 2015-2016

Figure 7 Road Logistics Price Index by Vehicle Types, 2015-2016

Figure 8 Structure of Road Freight Cost of General Goods in China, 2015-2016

Figure 9 Structure of Road Freight Cost of Container in China, 2015-2016

Figure 10 Structure of Road Freight Cost of Coal in China, 2015-2016

Figure 11 Road Freight Efficiency Index of China, 2015-2016

Figure 12 Calculation of Traffic External Cost

Figure 13 Average External Cost of All Transports

Figure 14 Core Competition of Road Freight Express Enterprise

Table 1 Contents of Road Freight at Different Eras in China

Table 2 Structures of Road Freight

Table 3 Evaluation Factors of Road Freight Reasonability

Table 4 Road Freight Volume of China, 2012-2015

Table 5 Road Freight Turnover of China, 2012-2015

Table 6 Average Transport Distance of Road Freight, 2012-2015

Table 7 Statistics of Trucks in China, 2012-2015

Table 8 Statistics of Average Logistics Price of Some Routes in 2015

Table 9 Average Road Freight Price of Shenzhen’s Logistics Companies in 2015

Table 10 Average Road Freight Price of Shanghai’s Logistics Companies in 2015

Table 11 Average Road Freight Price of Chengdu’s Logistics Companies in 2015

Table 12 Average Road Freight Price of Xi’an’s Logistics Companies in 2015

Table 13 Road Freight Cost of General Goods in China, 2015-2016

Table 14 Road Freight Cost of General Goods in China, 2015-2016

Table 15 Road Freight Cost of General Goods in China, 2015-2016

Table 16 Road Freight Performance Index of China, 2014-2015

Table 17 Factor of Road Freight External Cost

Table 18 Category of Road Freight External Cost

Table 19 External Cost of Different Transports

Table 20 Health Effects of Pollution

Table 21 Costs of Traffic Environment Pollution

Table 22 Results of External Cost

Table 23 International Road Freight Situation

Table 24 Category of Road Freight Express

