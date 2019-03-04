Foundry Coke Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2024

PUNE, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Foundry Coke Industry 2019

Description:-

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke have large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.

Scope of the Report:

As indispensable raw material for the operation of foundry industry, the demand and development of foundry coke is directly affected by the market situation of foundry industry. Affected by the overcapacity and weak downstream demand, the market of foundry industry is not that stable in United States. In 2012, the sales volume of foundry coke in United States was estimated at 1.39 million MT. But the volume was reduced to about 1.34 million MT in 2015, and in 2016 the volume was about 1.38 million MT.

At the end of 20th century, there were six producers of foundry coke in United States. Currently, there are four of them left, after a series of acquisition and collapse. ABC Coke (Drummond) was and is still the largest producer of foundry coke in United States, with about 50 percent of United States total capacity.

The price of foundry coke produced in United States is relatively higher than that produced in China. But as heavy anti-dumping duties has been conducted on Chinese produced foundry coke, the imports volume of foundry coke from China has been reduced. Currently, the demand of foundry coke in United States is mainly meet by domestic producers, with small amount of imported product.

The worldwide market for Foundry Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Foundry Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABC Coke (Drummond )

ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

Erie Coke

Tonawanda Coke Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ash Content ＜8%

8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%

Ash Content ≥10%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Foundry Coke product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foundry Coke, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foundry Coke in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Foundry Coke competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Foundry Coke Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ash Content ＜8%

1.2.2 8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%

1.2.3 Ash Content ≥10%

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive Parts Casting

1.3.2 Machinery Casting

1.3.3 Material Treatment

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABC Coke (Drummond )

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Foundry Coke Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Foundry Coke Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Erie Coke

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Foundry Coke Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Erie Coke Foundry Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

