Global Healthcare BPO Business | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Healthcare BPO Business Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the global Healthcare BPO Business market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare BPO Business development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Quintiles 
HCL 
Cognizant 
Covance 
Accenture 
Inventiv 
Catalent 
Parexel 
Lonza 
Boehringer Ingelheim 
Charles Rivers 
Genpact 
Sutherland 
PremierBPO 
Firstsource 
PPD 
GeBBS Healthcare 
Indian Healthcare BPO

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Healthcare Payer BPO 
Healthcare Provider BPO 
Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO

Market segment by Application, Healthcare BPO Business can be split into 
Application 1 
Application 2

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Industry Overview of Healthcare BPO Business 
1.1 Healthcare BPO Business Market Overview 
1.1.1 Healthcare BPO Business Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Healthcare BPO Business Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Healthcare BPO Business Market by Type 
1.3.1 Healthcare Payer BPO 
1.3.2 Healthcare Provider BPO 
1.3.3 Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO 
1.4 Healthcare BPO Business Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Application 1 
1.4.2 Application 2

2 Global Healthcare BPO Business Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Healthcare BPO Business Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Quintiles 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 HCL 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Cognizant 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Covance 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Accenture 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Inventiv 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Catalent 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Parexel 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Lonza 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Boehringer Ingelheim 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Healthcare BPO Business Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Charles Rivers 
3.12 Genpact 
3.13 Sutherland 
3.14 PremierBPO 
3.15 Firstsource 
3.16 PPD 
3.17 GeBBS Healthcare 
3.18 Indian Healthcare BPO

