Global Buildings Insurance 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 4, 2019

In 2018, the global Buildings Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Buildings Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Buildings Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Allianz 
AXA 
Nippon Life Insurance 
American Intl. Group 
Aviva 
Assicurazioni Generali 
Cardinal Health 
State Farm Insurance 
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance 
Munich Re Group 
Zurich Financial Services 
Prudential 
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance 
Sumitomo Life Insurance 
MetLife 
Allstate 
Aegon 
Prudential Financial 
New York Life Insurance 
Meiji Life Insurance

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Type I 
Type II

Market segment by Application, split into 
Personal 
Enterprise 
Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Buildings Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Buildings Insurance development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Buildings Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Type I 
1.4.3 Type II 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Buildings Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Personal 
1.5.3 Enterprise 
1.5.4 Government 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Buildings Insurance Market Size 
2.2 Buildings Insurance Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Buildings Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Buildings Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Allianz 
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Buildings Insurance Introduction 
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Buildings Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development 
12.2 AXA 
12.2.1 AXA Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Buildings Insurance Introduction 
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Buildings Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development 
12.3 Nippon Life Insurance 
12.3.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Buildings Insurance Introduction 
12.3.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Buildings Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development 
12.4 American Intl. Group 
12.4.1 American Intl. Group Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Buildings Insurance Introduction 
12.4.4 American Intl. Group Revenue in Buildings Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 American Intl. Group Recent Development 
12.5 Aviva 
12.5.1 Aviva Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Buildings Insurance Introduction 
12.5.4 Aviva Revenue in Buildings Insurance Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Aviva Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                  

