Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Surge in clinical data, use of connected devices, and evolving consumer needs is expected to drive the growth in the market.

Pattern and image recognition is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

CERNER

IBM

MICROSOFT

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

HEATH FIDELITY

LINGUAMATICS

DOLBEY SYSTEMS

APIXIO

MMODAL IP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rule-Based NLP

Statistically Based NLP

Mixed NLP

Segment by Application

Health Care

Life Science

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare

1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rule-Based NLP

1.2.3 Statistically Based NLP

1.2.4 Mixed NLP

1.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Health Care

1.3.3 Life Science

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size

1.5.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CERNER

7.2.1 CERNER Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CERNER Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 MICROSOFT

7.4.1 MICROSOFT Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 MICROSOFT Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

7.5.1 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

