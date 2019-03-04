Behavioral Biometric Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global Behavioral Biometric Market
Description
Behavioral biometrics helps in uniquely identifying an individual based on measurable patterns of human traits such as keystroke analysis, voice authentication, and signature verification of an individual.
The rise in the demand for behavioral biometric technologies, such as keystroke recognition, signature recognition, and voice recognition, from the BFSI sector, is a significant factor that drives market growth during the forecast period. Data security has been a key concern for enterprises, government organizations, and individuals with keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads being the most popular devices used to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data and assets. Advances in technology led to the introduction of two-factor authentication that allowed access on the basis of hardware devices and numeric codes.
This report focuses on the global Behavioral Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Behavioral Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AGNITiO
AuthenWare
ID Control
M2SYS Technology
Nuance Communications
SAfran
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Voice Recognition
Keystroke Analysis
Signature Analysis
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
Automotive
Healthcare
Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Behavioral Biometric Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Voice Recognition
1.4.3 Keystroke Analysis
1.4.4 Signature Analysis
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Behavioral Biometric Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Education
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AGNITiO
12.1.1 AGNITiO Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction
12.1.4 AGNITiO Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AGNITiO Recent Development
12.2 AuthenWare
12.2.1 AuthenWare Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction
12.2.4 AuthenWare Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AuthenWare Recent Development
12.3 ID Control
12.3.1 ID Control Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction
12.3.4 ID Control Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ID Control Recent Development
12.4 M2SYS Technology
12.4.1 M2SYS Technology Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction
12.4.4 M2SYS Technology Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 M2SYS Technology Recent Development
12.5 Nuance Communications
12.5.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction
12.5.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.6 SAfran
12.6.1 SAfran Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction
12.6.4 SAfran Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SAfran Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
