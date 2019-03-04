Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Behavioral Biometric Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Behavioral Biometric Market

Global Behavioral Biometric Market

Description

Behavioral biometrics helps in uniquely identifying an individual based on measurable patterns of human traits such as keystroke analysis, voice authentication, and signature verification of an individual. 

The rise in the demand for behavioral biometric technologies, such as keystroke recognition, signature recognition, and voice recognition, from the BFSI sector, is a significant factor that drives market growth during the forecast period. Data security has been a key concern for enterprises, government organizations, and individuals with keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads being the most popular devices used to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data and assets. Advances in technology led to the introduction of two-factor authentication that allowed access on the basis of hardware devices and numeric codes.

This report focuses on the global Behavioral Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Behavioral Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
AGNITiO 
AuthenWare 
ID Control 
M2SYS Technology 
Nuance Communications 
SAfran 

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Voice Recognition 
Keystroke Analysis 
Signature Analysis

Market segment by Application, split into 
Government 
BFSI 
Automotive 
Healthcare 
Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Behavioral Biometric Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Voice Recognition 
1.4.3 Keystroke Analysis 
1.4.4 Signature Analysis 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Behavioral Biometric Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Government 
1.5.3 BFSI 
1.5.4 Automotive 
1.5.5 Healthcare 
1.5.6 Education 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 AGNITiO 
12.1.1 AGNITiO Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction 
12.1.4 AGNITiO Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 AGNITiO Recent Development 
12.2 AuthenWare 
12.2.1 AuthenWare Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction 
12.2.4 AuthenWare Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 AuthenWare Recent Development 
12.3 ID Control 
12.3.1 ID Control Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction 
12.3.4 ID Control Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 ID Control Recent Development 
12.4 M2SYS Technology 
12.4.1 M2SYS Technology Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction 
12.4.4 M2SYS Technology Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 M2SYS Technology Recent Development 
12.5 Nuance Communications 
12.5.1 Nuance Communications Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction 
12.5.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development 
12.6 SAfran 
12.6.1 SAfran Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Behavioral Biometric Introduction 
12.6.4 SAfran Revenue in Behavioral Biometric Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 SAfran Recent Development

