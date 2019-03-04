Quality Management System (QMS) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market
The Report Contain 102 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
A quality management system (QMS) is a collection of business processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and enhancing their satisfaction.
In 2018, the global Quality Management System (QMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Quality Management System (QMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management System (QMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IQS, Inc
MasterControl
EtQ
Intelex Technologies
Pilgrim Quality Solutions
MetricStream
Sparta Systems
SAP
Arena Solutions
Autodesk
Oracle
Aras
AssurX
Plex Systems
IQMS
Unipoint Software
Ideagen
Dassault Systemes
Siemens
Micro Focus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Science
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecom
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Science
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IQS, Inc
12.1.1 IQS, Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction
12.1.4 IQS, Inc Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IQS, Inc Recent Development
12.2 MasterControl
12.2.1 MasterControl Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction
12.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development
12.3 EtQ
12.3.1 EtQ Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction
12.3.4 EtQ Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 EtQ Recent Development
12.4 Intelex Technologies
12.4.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction
12.4.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions
12.5.1 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction
12.5.4 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Recent Development
12.6 MetricStream
12.6.1 MetricStream Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction
12.6.4 MetricStream Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MetricStream Recent Development
12.7 Sparta Systems
12.7.1 Sparta Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Sparta Systems Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sparta Systems Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
