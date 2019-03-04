Quality Management System (QMS) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Quality Management System Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2025 ”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 102 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A quality management system (QMS) is a collection of business processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and enhancing their satisfaction.

In 2018, the global Quality Management System (QMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quality Management System (QMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management System (QMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IQS, Inc

MasterControl

EtQ

Intelex Technologies

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

MetricStream

Sparta Systems

SAP

Arena Solutions

Autodesk

Oracle

Aras

AssurX

Plex Systems

IQMS

Unipoint Software

Ideagen

Dassault Systemes

Siemens

Micro Focus

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661645-global-quality-management-system-qms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3661645-global-quality-management-system-qms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecom

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Science

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IQS, Inc

12.1.1 IQS, Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.1.4 IQS, Inc Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IQS, Inc Recent Development

12.2 MasterControl

12.2.1 MasterControl Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development

12.3 EtQ

12.3.1 EtQ Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.3.4 EtQ Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 EtQ Recent Development

12.4 Intelex Technologies

12.4.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.4.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions

12.5.1 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.5.4 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Recent Development

12.6 MetricStream

12.6.1 MetricStream Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.6.4 MetricStream Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 MetricStream Recent Development

12.7 Sparta Systems

12.7.1 Sparta Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

12.7.4 Sparta Systems Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sparta Systems Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.