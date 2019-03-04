Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Quality Management System (QMS) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market

Description

A quality management system (QMS) is a collection of business processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and enhancing their satisfaction. 
In 2018, the global Quality Management System (QMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quality Management System (QMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality Management System (QMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IQS, Inc 
MasterControl 
EtQ 
Intelex Technologies 
Pilgrim Quality Solutions 
MetricStream 
Sparta Systems 
SAP 
Arena Solutions 
Autodesk 
Oracle 
Aras 
AssurX 
Plex Systems 
IQMS 
Unipoint Software 
Ideagen 
Dassault Systemes 
Siemens 
Micro Focus

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premise 
Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into 
IT & Telecom 
Manufacturing 
Healthcare and Life Science 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 On-premise 
1.4.3 Cloud-based 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 IT & Telecom 
1.5.3 Manufacturing 
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Science 
1.5.5 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IQS, Inc 
12.1.1 IQS, Inc Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction 
12.1.4 IQS, Inc Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 IQS, Inc Recent Development 
12.2 MasterControl 
12.2.1 MasterControl Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction 
12.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development 
12.3 EtQ 
12.3.1 EtQ Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction 
12.3.4 EtQ Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 EtQ Recent Development 
12.4 Intelex Technologies 
12.4.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction 
12.4.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development 
12.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions 
12.5.1 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction 
12.5.4 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Recent Development 
12.6 MetricStream 
12.6.1 MetricStream Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction 
12.6.4 MetricStream Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 MetricStream Recent Development 
12.7 Sparta Systems 
12.7.1 Sparta Systems Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction 
12.7.4 Sparta Systems Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Sparta Systems Recent Development 

