Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market
Fiber Reinforced composites is a reinforcing Fiber material, such as glass Fiber, carbon Fiber, aramid Fiber, etc., and through winding, substrate material molded or pultrusion molding process and the formation of the composite materials.
Global short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites market size by reinforcement typelude glass fiber and carbon fiber and others both in terms of volume and value shipment.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
DSM
DuPont
Lanxess
SABIC
The global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polyamide (PA)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
Consumer Goods
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Executive Summary
1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
1.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Polyamide (PA)
1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Application
1.3.1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Size
1.5.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production (2014-2025)
………….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Business
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 BASF Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 BASF Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 DSM
7.2.1 DSM Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 DSM Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 DuPont
7.3.1 DuPont Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 DuPont Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Lanxess
7.4.1 Lanxess Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Lanxess Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 SABIC
7.5.1 SABIC Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 SABIC Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued….
