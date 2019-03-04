Private Cloud Services Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis , Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Global Private Cloud Services Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Private Cloud Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 103 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report focuses on the global Private Cloud Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Cloud Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Private Cloud Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
HP
Dell EMC
Cisco Systems
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft
VMware
Atlantic.Net
Blackiron Data ULC
BMC Switzerland
Citrix Systems
Datadirect Networks
Tibco Software
Salesforce.com
RightScale
Enomaly
Equinix
Red Hat
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Hardware
Cloud Software
Cloud Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Private Cloud Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Hardware
1.4.3 Cloud Software
1.4.4 Cloud Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Private Cloud Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT & Telecom
1.5.4 Energy & Utilities
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Private Cloud Services Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Private Cloud Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Private Cloud Services Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Private Cloud Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 HP
12.3.1 HP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Private Cloud Services Introduction
12.3.4 HP Revenue in Private Cloud Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 HP Recent Development
12.4 Dell EMC
12.4.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Private Cloud Services Introduction
12.4.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Private Cloud Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems
12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Private Cloud Services Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Private Cloud Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.6 Amazon Web Services
12.6.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Private Cloud Services Introduction
12.6.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Private Cloud Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft
12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Private Cloud Services Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Private Cloud Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
