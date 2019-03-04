Sweet Almond Oil market share of major companies, Segments, demand & analysis to 2025

Wise.Guy.

This report researches the worldwide Sweet Almond Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sweet Almond Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Scope of the Report:

Almond oil is the oil extracted from almonds. It is a kind of pale-yellow oily liquid with minimum odor at room temperature. It is mainly used for food, cosmetics and others. In this report we main static the almond oil that not contain any additives.

California produces 82% of the globe's almonds, harvesting about 1000,000 acres of the tree nut across a 400-mile stretch from northern Tehama County to southern Kern County. Fueling the boom is robust foreign demand, particularly from emerging consumer markets like China and India, where the industry has been promoting almonds as a healthful snack. Most of almond is consumed as food. Almonds production and price trend will directly affect the industry. Due to the strong demand in the cosmetics industry, sweet almond oil is rapidly developing as a further processed product of almond. As we know, the world's leading cosmetics companies L'oreal, Beiersdorf, SHISEIDO and Estee Lauder are direct downstream clients in this industry.

The United States is the world's largest producer of sweet almond oil. Every year, 60%-75% sweet almond oil of United States manufacturer exports to Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, especially France and Germany, is the world's largest consumption region of sweet almond oil, which hold 58% global sales market share.

The world's major consumption regions are the France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Cosmetic companies are the world's major downstream customers. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Consumption in China and many developing countries is very small, and there still have great potential in these markets.

Global Sweet Almond Oil market size will increase to 160 Million US$ by 2025, from 160 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sweet Almond Oil.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Sweet Almond Oil capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sweet Almond Oil in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Caloy

NOW Foods

La Tourangelle

Plimon

Natural Oils International

Alqvimia

Mountain Ocean

Provital Group

AAK Natural Oils

ESI

Oliofora|

Uğurluoğlu Vegetable Oil

K. K. Enterprise

…..

Sweet Almond Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Nonpareil Almond Oil

California Almond Oil

Mission Almond Oil

Others

Sweet Almond Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Cosmetics

Food

Others

Sweet Almond Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

…More

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sweet Almond Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sweet Almond Oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sweet Almond Oil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nonpareil Almond Oil

1.4.3 California Almond Oil

1.4.4 Mission Almond Oil

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cosmetics

1.5.3 Food

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sweet Almond Oil Production

2.1.1 Global Sweet Almond Oil Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Sweet Almond Oil Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Sweet Almond Oil Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Sweet Almond Oil Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Sweet Almond Oil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Caloy

8.1.1 Caloy Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Almond Oil

8.1.4 Sweet Almond Oil Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 NOW Foods

8.2.1 NOW Foods Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Almond Oil

8.2.4 Sweet Almond Oil Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 La Tourangelle

8.3.1 La Tourangelle Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Almond Oil

8.3.4 Sweet Almond Oil Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Plimon

8.4.1 Plimon Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Almond Oil

8.4.4 Sweet Almond Oil Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Natural Oils International

8.5.1 Natural Oils International Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Almond Oil

8.5.4 Sweet Almond Oil Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis



Continued......

