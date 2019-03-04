Global Carbon Black | Market 2019 – Synopsis & Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

This report studies the global Carbon Black market status and forecast, categorizes the global Carbon Black market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Scope of the Report:

Carbon black, also known as carbon black, is an amorphous carbon. Light, loose and extremely fine black powder, with a large surface area, is the product of incomplete combustion or thermal decomposition of carbon-containing substances under insufficient air conditions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the carbon black industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black, and shifting focus from commodity to more specialize grade carbon black.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing tire production, and rising demand for specialty carbon black in plastic, ink, and coating applications.

The global Carbon Black market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabotoration

Omsk Carbon Group

Philips Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubberoration

Tokai Carbon

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

….

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pigment Black

Rubber Black

Conductive Carbon Black

Special Carbon Black

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Tire Rubber

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastic

Ink

Coating

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Carbon Black capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Carbon Black manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Carbon Black Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Black

1.2 Carbon Black Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Carbon Black Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Carbon Black Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Pigment Black

1.2.4 Rubber Black

1.2.5 Conductive Carbon Black

1.2.6 Special Carbon Black

1.3 Global Carbon Black Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Black Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Tire Rubber

1.3.3 Non-Tire Rubber

1.3.4 Plastic

1.3.5 Ink

1.3.6 Coating

1.3.7 Others

…..

7 Global Carbon Black Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Birla Carbon

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Carbon Black Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Birla Carbon Carbon Black Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Orion Engineered Carbons

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Carbon Black Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Orion Engineered Carbons Carbon Black Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Cabotoration

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Carbon Black Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Cabotoration Carbon Black Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Omsk Carbon Group

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Carbon Black Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Omsk Carbon Group Carbon Black Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Philips Carbon Black

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Carbon Black Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Philips Carbon Black Carbon Black Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 China Synthetic Rubberoration

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Carbon Black Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 China Synthetic Rubberoration Carbon Black Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Tokai Carbon

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Carbon Black Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

Continued......

