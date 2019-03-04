Vinyl Flooring Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2025
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Vinyl Flooring Market
Vinyl Flooring is polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its copolymer resin as the main raw material, adding filler, plasticizer, stabilizer, coloring and other accessories, on flake continuous base material, the coating process or by rolling, extrusion or extrusion process.
Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vinyl flooring in the global construction industry include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and phthalate-free vinyl flooring.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shaw Industries
Tarkett
Armstrong World Industries
Mannington Mills
Forbo Holding
Mohawk Industries
Gerflor
Polyflor
LG Hausys
Beaulieu International Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
The global Vinyl Flooring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Vinyl Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Type
Vinyl Sheet
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
Healthcare
Education
Hospitality
Retail
Office
Others
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vinyl Flooring Business
7.1 Shaw Industries
7.1.1 Shaw Industries Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Shaw Industries Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Tarkett
7.2.1 Tarkett Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Tarkett Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Armstrong World Industries
7.3.1 Armstrong World Industries Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Armstrong World Industries Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Mannington Mills
7.4.1 Mannington Mills Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Forbo Holding
7.5.1 Forbo Holding Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Forbo Holding Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Mohawk Industries
7.6.1 Mohawk Industries Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Mohawk Industries Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Gerflor
7.7.1 Gerflor Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Gerflor Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Polyflor
7.8.1 Polyflor Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Polyflor Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 LG Hausys
7.9.1 LG Hausys Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Beaulieu International Group
7.10.1 Beaulieu International Group Vinyl Flooring Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Beaulieu International Group Vinyl Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued….
