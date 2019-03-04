Vinyl Flooring Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Vinyl Flooring Market

Vinyl Flooring is polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its copolymer resin as the main raw material, adding filler, plasticizer, stabilizer, coloring and other accessories, on flake continuous base material, the coating process or by rolling, extrusion or extrusion process.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vinyl flooring in the global construction industry include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and phthalate-free vinyl flooring.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

Armstrong World Industries

Mannington Mills

Forbo Holding

Mohawk Industries

Gerflor

Polyflor

LG Hausys

Beaulieu International Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The global Vinyl Flooring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vinyl Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Vinyl Sheet

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Office

Others

