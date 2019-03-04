Fotis Georgiadis Looks at Healthcare, Cannabis Edibles and Technology

Cannabis Hemp CBD THC Ron Silver Azuca Technology and Bubby's Restaurant Ron Silver Azuca Technology and Bubby's Restaurant

Healthcare and Cannabis finally meeting, at the crossroads of technology

At the end of the day, I came to realize that the biggest issue in the field was the lack of controllable, low-dose and reliable edibles, and I wanted to change that.” — Ron Silver, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Azuca Technology

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant with a robust background and a visionary interviewer. Most recently he interviewed Ron Silver, co-founder of Azuca (easy to dose edibles) and Chef/Owner of New York City's Bubby's restaurant.The past year has seen major changes when it comes to Cannabis. As a result, Hemp is now legal to grow in the USA. It no longer falls under the jurisdiction of the Justice Department but instead falls under the US Department of Agriculture. Since 1937, and formally since 1970, cannabis has been banned as a whole, regardless of the strain. With the Farm Bill passed of 2018, Hemp (Cannabis strain with THC levels of 0.3% or lower) are now legal to grow.“Our forefathers would be rolling in their graves if they saw us putting restraints on a versatile product that they grew themselves. We have farmers growing thousands of acres of hemp in dozens of states across the U.S. already. You can have hemp products shipped to your doorstep. This is a mainstream, billion-dollar industry that we have made difficult for farmers. It’s past time Congress gets out of their way.” - Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR)Fotis Georgiadis sees this industry's huge growth potential, as do other analysts with estimate of $20 billion-dollars by 2022, and how it will significantly boost the medical field along with over the counter hemp based products. One company putting hemp and healthcare together is Azuca Technology, co-founded by Ron Silver.Not only does Fotis Georgiadis help marketing and branding of companies, but he has a keen eye on industry. This led him to Azuca Technology, a company turning the CBD and THC medicinal industry on its head. By changing the way edibles are made and the 'effect' time, Chef Ron Silver has turned what used to take 1-4 hours to take effect into 2-15 minutes, groundbreaking! Using the latest in science, Azuca has filed 3 patent pending method's that “takes wholesome, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and delivers beneficial CBD and THC in their most precise, pure and delicious form.” - https://www.azuca.co Fotis Georgiadis sees that Azuca has revolutionized the edibles industry by making real changes with far reaching effects for medicinal and recreational use of CBD and THC. Dosing as low as 1mg of THC, puts the control of the effects into the hands of the people eating them, be it medicinal or recreational. Using science and technology, Azuca was able to change the way cannabis molecules interact with water, thereby facilitating a rapid response once ingested.“ “Fundamentally, our products are a technology,” Jonathan Teeters, General Manager of Azuca’s CBD Division told me. In fact, they have three patents pending on their CBD technology.This tech gives Azuca a few benefits. First of all, it allows them to infuse CBD into a wider range of products. Traditionally, THC and CBD (which are fat-soluble molecules) had to be dissolved into oil, which limited the ways they could be consumed. By making the molecules water-soluble, they can go into pretty much any food or drink item imaginable.Secondly, Azuca’s products take effect much more quickly than edibles of the past: usually within 15 minutes, as opposed to several hours. And lastly, Teeters told me that their products are consistent and easy to dose (each serving contains 25 milligrams of CBD).” - Azuca Puts CBD Into Sugar ArticleAzuca's technology is a prime candidate for use by many companies. Some of these may include CannaRoyalty Corp (CRZ.CN), Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB: GLDFF) and Lexaria Biosciences (OTCQX: LXRP) to name a few. Each of these companies is working on more efficient ingestion and controlled dosages for edibles but as of the writing of this article, are still behind Azuca in terms of release time of CBD/THC in edibles. They could save research capital, instead working on expanding their edibles line by using Azuca's products instead.With a relatively new industry, come unexpected hurdles, even with the passage of the Farm Bill, Ron Silver commented “You have to look ahead to what the law might be changing to, and be prepared to shift quickly. Just when we launched CBD simple syrup in NYC, the health department started cracking down on it. We are quickly working on solutions: talking to our local representatives, making sure our labels and products are compliant, and communicating these changes within our organization and to our other customers quickly.”“Just like Los Angeles in late 2018, America’s other big trendsetting city, New York, suddenly outlawed CBD infused food and beverages in a seemingly backwards snap. Announced the same week as the federal relaxations on hemp from the Farm Bill, New York’s Department of Health decided to crack down on cannabidiol dosed prepared food items— not tinctures or manufactured foods, which they see as dietary supplements, landing under the purview of the Food and Drug Administration. This means those CBD cookies, brownies, and lattes are cancelled, for now.” - You can read the full article here: https://www.azuca.co/why-is-new-york-city-embargoing-cbd-products/ Fotis Georgiadis is helping Azuca get their name out to the edibles market. For a company in Azuca's development and production stages, effective brand name recognition is key to their success. A forte of Fotis Georgiadis, branding along with social media exposure brings investors and business interest to companies like Azuca.



