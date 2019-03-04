CBMM YOUTH CAMP CBMM CHESS TOURNAMENT Learn Black History. Teach Black History. Create Black History

BlackFacts.com and the Concerned Black Men of Massachusetts team up in a Funding Campaign for Minority Youth!

The question is not whether we can afford to invest in every child; it is whether we can afford not to.” — Marian Wright Edelman

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- www. blackfacts.com , the Internet’s longest running data-driven website on the historical and cultural contributions of people of color, is introducing a collaboration with the Concerned Black Men of Massachusetts (www. CBMM .net).This focus of this collaboration is supporting “Black and Brown Boys in the 21st Century!” an initiative by the Paul Robeson Institute for Positive Self Development. The PRI is planning a trip to Washington DC to the National Museum of African American History and Culture as well as to the National Air and Space Museum.BlackFacts.com is proud to support the next generation and encourages others to “Pay it Forward”! We invite our supporters to help support this clause by participating in the funding campaign:ABOUT THE PAUL ROBESON INSTITUTE (PRI) FOR POSITIVE SELF DEVELOPMENTThe Paul Robeson Institute for Positive Self Development educates young men of color, in grades 3rd– 12th, in the areas of accountability, personal goal setting, leadership development, and STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) in Boston MA. The program is designed to inspire youth to become leaders through a process of identification of personal dreams or goals, and on how to systematically build an action plan that will leverage resources to support the overarching goal of improving the quality of life in the black community by reaffirming the viability of the black male. For nearly 30 years, PRI has educated and mentored over 1,000 young men of color.ABOUT CONCERNED BLACK MEN OF MASSACHUSETTS ( www.cbmm.net Founded in April 1989, our mission is to provide a is dedicated to asserting the Black male’s importance to the perpetuation of family and community cohesiveness through education, social and cultural principles, and economic interdependence. The institute educates and mentors young men from the ages of 7-17 based on the Seven Principles of the Nguzo Saba.ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COMBlackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that they own and control. It was developed with the tenets of Inform, Engage & Inspire – these are our goals for the visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that enjoy the information provided on the site. BlackFacts.com is a service of Intellitech Consulting Enterprises Inc. .Follow Blackfacts.com on social media: https://Facebook.com/blackfacts (@blackfacts) https://twitter.com/blackfacts (@blackfacts) https://instagram.com/blackfactsonline (@blackfactsonline)CONTACT:Dale Dowdieddowdie@blackfacts.com617-573-5113

CBMM PRI Youth Program Testimonials



