Recoverit Launches a New Photo Recovery Tool for All Kinds of Lost Images

Recoverit recently launched its new photo recovery software which enables an easy and secure recovery of photo/video/audio lost from any storage device.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released Recoverit photo recovery software uses an advanced mechanism that helps to find out lost images, videos or audios from all sorts of storage devices. It works well on all versions of Windows Operating System. The process of this photo recovery app is quite smooth and convenient for all users including a non-tech savvy individual. Recoverit uses a safe methodology capable of getting back all sorts of images even if the file is corrupted or formatted.

The latest photo recovery software from Recoverit is helpful in restoring pictures from any system as well as in recovering deleted photos from an SD card, hard drive, phone, memory card, and camera amongst others. Another good part about the new software is that it can recover up to 10 media files totally free of cost.

It proficiently shows how to get deleted photos back with its image recovery tool which is going to garner worldwide media attention due to its comprehensive solution technique.

A brief introduction to Recoverit Photo Recovery’s major functionalities is as follows:

1.It provides a comprehensive solution for all photo loss scenarios

There are many instances when photos or videos get deleted such as accidental deletion, formatting, system crash, virus attack, partition lost, and others. Hence, Recoverit acts as a capable Photo Recovery tool that can provide a quick solution to restore pictures securely.

2.It supports to recover all types and formats of photos and videos

With Recoverit, the deleted photo recovery option is not limited to a particular photo format or a type of video. Rather it supports all file formats (such as PNG, JPG, CRW, TIFF, WMF, RAW etc.) for photos and videos recovery. This software can assist in picture recovery and can restore deleted photos and videos from all Windows and Mac versions.

3.It can restore lost, deleted, formatted photos from all storage devices

There can be various instances wherein the deleted photos may not be limited to a particular kind of storage media. Therefore, it is a must to have a reliable tool that can get back the lost photos from all types of devices. Recoverit is able to restore images which are lost, formatted or deleted from any type of storage device be it a hard disk, memory card or an SD card. Thus, this photo/video recovering tool is an effective solution to recover photos from SD Card too in an easy and secure way.

Recoverit photo recovery software has different pricing plans ranging from 1 month to lifetime access. Here are the details:

• 1 Month License – USD 35.95

• Lifetime License (1 Device) – USD 49.95

• 1 Year License (1 PC) – USD 39.95

Moreover, there is another version - Photo Recovery Ultimate, which is able to recover unlimited files from crashed or unbootable PC additionally. It only costs $55.95 per month, $59.95 per year or $69.95 for lifetime.

And there is a long list of payment gateways that can be used to purchase the software like Paypal, VISA, Mastercard, Ukash, American Express etc. Further, it also provides 7-Day money back guarantee, secured virus free protection, and 24X7 free customer support.

About Wondershare:

Recoverit is a product of Wondershare Technology, a leading A-Share Company listed under Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It was founded in the year 2003, and it released Photo2VCD as its first product. In the year 2005, it had extended its product line to Audio/Video conversion. But it was only in the year 2007 when it included products form Mac and entered the European Retail Market. Wondershare partnered with Softbank, the No. 1 software distributor of Japan in the year 2008 and established its branch Hi-Tech in Japan. The next year Deloitte awarded it with the title “Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2009”. In January 2010 Wondershare received the CMMI Maturity Certification and in 2011, 2012 the “Forbes 2011 China Potential Enterprises” award. In 2013 again it was honored as the Best Software Enterprise in China.

Apart from Recoverit, some of the famous product lines of Wondershare include Filmora (a video editor and modifier), dr.fone toolkit (a mobile reinventing technology), PDFelement (a powerful PDF Solution), and Video Converter (the most exciting video converting technology).



