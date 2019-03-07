Blood Transfusion – an Important Procedure That Saves Millions of Lives, explained by Dr. Paul Norwood

Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California Dr Paul Norwood, Fresno, California Dr Paul Norwood on Improve U Program, Fresno, California Clinic of Paul C Norwood MD in Fresno CA, specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism Dr Paul Norwood of Fresno, California, giving presentation

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019

How Blood Transfusions Help Save Millions of Lives

Blood transfusion is one of the most common medical procedures performed in the US. In 2013, doctors carried out 727,930 procedures. You might need a blood transfusion if you've lost blood in an accident or suffer from a medical condition that requires regular blood transfusions such as thalassemia. Apart from that, you might also need a blood transfusion if one of the components in your blood (white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets) are low.

Excessive blood loss often leads to death and blood transfusion is a great tool to save people from dying.

How Is Blood Transfusion Done?

First, the doctor will perform a blood test by taking a sample of your blood using a syringe. They will check your blood group and look for any abnormalities in the components of your blood. Usually, a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test is performed before a blood transfusion is carried out.

After knowing your blood group and checking the components of your blood, the doctor will look for your blood group type in the hospital's blood bank. The blood bank stocks up on the blood of all groups by means of blood donations so that it can be transfused to patients in case of emergencies.

The type of blood group is very important for a successful blood transfusion. For instance, if your blood group is A+ and B+ blood type is transfused in your body, the antibodies in your blood will treat the new blood as a foreign body and attack it. This will cause further complications inside your body so it's very important to match blood groups before transfusion.

Then, the doctor will transfuse the blood in your body through one of the veins on your arm. A needle will be placed in your vein and blood will enter through it. This process is known as intravenous (IV) transfusion. Typically, the transfusion process takes a few hours depending on how much blood is needed by the body.

Universal Donors and Universal Acceptors

Not all blood transfusions are group specific. There are some exceptions to this process. People with O- blood group can donate their blood to anyone. In other words, all blood groups accept O- blood type. On the other hand, people with AB blood type can accept blood from all blood group types including A, B, O, and AB. They are known as the universal blood acceptors or recipients and O- blood group is known as the universal donor. So, if you belong to any of these categories, consider yourself lucky!

Risks Associated with Blood Transfusions

Like every other medical procedure, there are a few risks associated with blood transfusions. These include:
* Blood rejection by the body
* Transmission of a disease through the blood
* Allergic reactions
* Attack by the immune system

If proper research and blood screening are carried out before the transfusion, the chances of these complications decrease significantly. So, if you or one of your loved ones are about to undergo blood transfusion, you don't need to worry. All you need to do is make sure that you're going to an experienced doctor who knows how to perform blood transfusions professionally.



