Genetic Cancer Screening Paid by Medicare Part B – New Offering from Iowa Medicare Group

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iowa Medicare Group is now offering Genetic Cancer Screening for those who have active Medicare Part B benefit. Majority of qualified Medicare beneficiaries will receive cancer test screening paid at 100% by Medicare.“This is exciting news,” states Larry Klein, owner of Iowa Medicare Group. “We live in an age of new research and advanced technology that allows DNA testing to identify genomic markers that may show a beneficiary if they are at a higher probability of future cancers."Genetic Cancer Testing has many benefits to the participant. The testing allows those with a higher level of risk markers to set forth protocols with their doctors, to increase their cancer monitoring to help identify early detection of possible cancers. Also your doctor can address lifestyle issues that could promote fulfillment of those cancer risks.Taking the Genetic Cancer Screening is a proactive way to stay engaged in the continued fight we all have against the 2nd leading cause of death in America.To learn more about Genetic Cancer Testing and how you may participate; go to www.mycancerscreenkit.com/larry-klein and request a Cancer Screening Kit Genetic Cancer Testing consists of a HIPAA Certified Health Advocate helping fill out application and setting up an initial phone interview with a Medical Doctor. Upon medical and insurance approval an oral swab will be taken and submitted to the lab for testing. Total turnaround from start to finish has been around 30 days.Iowa Medicare Group has affiliates and relationships nationwide allowing us to serve clients most anywhere in the United States. See our web page for Agent/Affiliate Healthcare Advocate opportunitiesat www.screenoutcancer.biz/larry-klein



