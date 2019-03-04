Military Space Situational Awareness 2019 attracting a Global Audience of Telescope and Space Experts

SMi's Military Space Situational Awareness 2019

SMi Group reports: In 4 weeks’ time key stakeholders involved in the satellite sector will gather at Military Space Situational Awareness conference in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th annual Military Space Situational Awareness conference will return to London on the 1st-2nd April 2019. The event is set to discuss technologies and strategies being utilised to build a greater understanding of where assets are, how they are moving and management of space assets at the end of their shelf life.The 2019 conference has already attracted a global audience of telescope and space experts from the military, research institutions and industry. Nations attending include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA and more.With 120+ attendees expected, 7+ hours of networking and an extensive exhibition space – once again the Military Space Situational Awareness conference will provide an unparalleled chance to meet and network with all the key players in this important domain.Those attending this year’s conference include: Airbus Defence and Space, Brazilian Air Force, Caligor Rx, Canadian Armed Forces, Cestrian Capital Research, CGI, CNES, Dstl, EU SatCen, European Space Agency, ExoAnalytic Solutions, FOI, German Aerospace Center (DLR), Italian Air Force, KASI, Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, Kratos, L3 Applied Defense Solutions, Met Office (UK), Mitre Corporation, NATO MARCOM, Northern Space & Security Ltd, Norwegian MoD, OHB System, Pangaea Wire, Polish Military University Of Technology, Polish Space Agency, RAF, RNLAF, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), Serco Ltd, Serradata, SJE Space, Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation, STFC, RAL, Teledyne e2v, Thales, Netherlands BV, UK MOD, UK Missile Defence Centre, UKSA, United Nations Institute For Disarmament Research, University of Oxford, University of Surrey, US Air Force, US Air Force Academy, US Department of Commerce, US Air Force Institute of Technology, US Strategic Command, Winston & Cooper Consulting, and more. Download the event brochure for the full two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.military-space.com/einpress SMi Group are also pleased to announce a new presentation has been added to the 2019 agenda: Dr Pascal Faucher, Chairman EU SST Consortium, CNES (French Space Agency) will be presenting ‘Asset Management in a Changing Domain’. Topics to be discussed include:• What the increasing number of satellites, debris and space faring nations mean for space traffic management• Key approaches to working with industry and setting requirements for future assets• French launch capability: building capability within the ESA framework• Building international collaboration in space• Concluding remarksThere are also two half-day post-conference workshops that are almost sold out:Two seats left for the workshop led by Mr Klisman Murati, Director, Pangaea Wire, on the topic of ‘Space Law: What Space Sovereignty Means for Operating Safely in the 4th Domain’One seat left for the workshop led by Squadron Leader (Ret'd) Ralph Dinsley, Associate & Founder, Reflecting Space, on the topic of ‘Firming Up the Rules of The Road: The Legal Mechanics of STM’With only four weeks remaining until the event, register today at http://www.military-space.com/einpress Military Space Situational AwarenessConference: 1st and 2nd April 2019Two post-conference workshops: 3rd April 2019London, United KingdomGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytics SolutionsSponsors and Exhibitors: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, L3 Applied Defense Solutions and Rajant CorporationFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.