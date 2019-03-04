Organisan Launches NEW Poultry Adjuvant Product Line

Organisan launches new poultry adjuvant line that will supercharge pesticides! Avian-1 is the first and only poultry adjuvant to become OMRI Listed.

LAFAYETTE, LA, USA , March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact:Kelli Weaver404-376-6055kelli@thekelligroup.com Organisan Corporation Launches NEW Poultry Adjuvant Product Line New Line includes the ONLY OMRI LISTED Poultry adjuvant available in the industryBroussard, LA (March 4, 2019) – Organisan Corporation, an innovator of organic-based agriculture solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new poultry adjuvant product line, Avian. In addition, this launch includes the ONLY OMRI LISTED® adjuvant for poultry, Avian-1, that is now available to the industry. The Avian product line is made of select ingredients specifically intended to enhance the performance of pesticides and fungicides to promote a healthier environment for poultry.According to company founder Robin Borden, “the purpose of using Avian as an adjuvant is to allow approved insecticides to penetrate the litter and adhere to surfaces in poultry houses for more effective control. The combined effects of our two active ingredients, chitosan and yucca ensure your pesticides work to their full potential.”Benefits of the revolutionary poultry adjuvant product includes:● Supercharge to your pesticides● Chitosan based adjuvant● Add protection for your chicks● Natural formulation makes it safe to use around animals● Can be used to treat the structure and surrounding areas● Use in broiler houses before flock is placed in the house and after flock is removed● In egg laying operations where the chicks kept away from the litter, the litter can be treated any time● LOW USAGE RATE! Avian-1 is the first and only poultry adjuvant to become OMRI Listed ®. OMRI supports organic integrity by developing clear information and guidance about materials, so that producers know which products are appropriate for organic operations. OMRI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides an independent review of products, such as fertilizers, pest controls, livestock health care products, and numerous other inputs that are intended for use in certified organic production and processing. When companies apply, OMRI reviews their products against the organic standards (source https://www.omri.org ).“We are excited to be the pioneer of investing in the product development and creating an OMRI Listed® adjuvant for use in poultry houses. This product is changing the poultry industry in big ways, especially the treatment protocols growers are now able to implement and the results of overall cost savings,” says John Hendrix, National Sales Manager. “Growers have sought a product that is productive and contributes to their overall health and production. Test after test, our chitosan- based adjuvants have proven their ability to be a key asset to growers across various industries. Additionally, its important for our customers to know that we don’t just sell a product; our experienced staff works with growers to find solutions that drive bigger and better profits.”# # #About O2YS and Organisan CorporationBased in Carrollton, GA, O2YS Corporation is the manufacturer and Organisan Corporation is the sales and distribution operation of a line of naturally based, earth-friendly agriculture products. The O2YS Corporation’s manufacturing operation is located in Broussard, LA. The company distributes products through a network of private distributors throughout the United States. For more information about O2YS or Organisan Corporation, please visit the following websites www.o2yscorp.com and www.organisancorp.com



