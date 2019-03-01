New album will bring heroes together to showcase their musical talents

A new album project, featuring a major name in country music, will both highlight and raise funds for veterans wounded in combat.

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENew album will bring heroes together to showcase their musical talentsA new album project, featuring a major name in country music, will both highlight and raise funds for veterans wounded in combat. Warriors: The Album ,” to be released on Pearl Street Records, is being developed as a joint project of the Wounded Warrior Program and the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame to provide veterans a chance to showcase their musical talent.Award-winning Legendary Country singer/songwriter Zack Turner (ZackTurner.com) is working with producers to help craft the warriors’ words into songs.The project is in the fundraising stage, and organizers are asking for the public’s help in supporting the album by ordering “Warriors: The Album” t-shirts, dog-tags and more. Proceeds will go to the project and the Wounded Warrior Program. Producers are also looking for upstate South Carolina veterans who are alumni of the Wounded Warriors Program to tell their stories for a “Behind the Making of ‘Warriors: The Album’” documentary about how the program has helped them.Veterans interested in participating in the album or the documentary can go to warriorsthealbum.com for more information and contact producers.The Wounded Warrior Program's primary goal is to provide meaningful employment to our nation’s wounded warriors. Partnering with Minton-Jones Company, the Wounded Warrior Program’s online shop offers a wide range of office supplies available to both government and private businesses and corporations.##Editors: For more information, contact Justin Ray Williams at Justinw@carolinafame.org (864)-345-3017 orDr. David Godbold at david@pearlstreetrecords.comProject website: https://www.warriorsthealbum.com

Heroes Unite, Go Behind The Album. Warriors The Album



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.