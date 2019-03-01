Energy Drinks Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Energy Drinks Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Energy Drinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Energy Drinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Energy drinks are a beverage designed to increase mental alertness and physical performances for consumers by the addition of caffeine and typically other additives, such as vitamins, taurine, herbal supplements, creatine, sugars, and guarana.

They often contain high levels of caffeine in combination with other ingredients such as taurine, guarana, and B vitamins. These products include: Rockstar, Red Bull, Monster, NOS, and many others.

In the United States market, energy drinks manufacturers scatter distribution. The production market share of America West and America South is about 38%, 30%, respectively, and the sales share of America South is 30.8% in 2014. The key companies in energy drink market include Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, and National Beverage.

The global Energy Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Red Bull

Monster

Rockstar

Pepsico

Big Red

Arizona

National Beverage

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials Marketing

Vital Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Type

General Energy Drinks

Energy Shots

Segment by Application

Personal

Athlete

Other

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

Energy Drinks Manufacturers

Energy Drinks Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Energy Drinks Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

