CannabisNews The Farm Bill and How is Going to Benefit $ISBG in Particular

International Spirits & Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISBG)

Federal and state laws (should) be changed to no longer make it a crime to possess marijuana for private use” — Richard Nixon

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UndergroundStocks.com , an elite wall street independent small cap media group with a history of bringing lucrative opportunities, updates on International Spirits & Beverage Group, Inc. (OTC: ISBG) The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 or. how it is commonly known, The Farm Bill 2018, replaced the 2014 Farm Bill. The purpose of the Bill is to· Protect against hunger and strengthen federal nutrition programs· Improve nutrition and health for vulnerable people· Strengthen community initiatives to stimulate the economy· Increase access to affordable health foodWithin the Farm Bill 2018 is text of the Hemp Farming Act 2018 that changed definitions and categories of hemp which meant that fibres with less that 0.3% THC, or tetrhydrocannabinol the psychoactive component it is no longer a Schedule I controlled substance.Previous Bills restricted the manufacture and distribution of hemp with cannabidiol (CBD) whereas the new Bill permits farming, manufacturing and selling CBD products throughout the United States. Lobbying for this change has been in place since hemp was made illegal by President Richard Nixon in 1970. It has only been in the last decade that progress has been made due to a number of research studies finding health benefits associated with CBD.It is hard to believe that CBD was widely used for medicinal and maritime purposes for 200 years since the 1700s then went through a series of measures to be made illegal not only in the US but across the globe.How it came to be made illegal has been the source of controversy and in part because of the psychoactive properties of cannabis which were deemed to be more potent and harmful to human health and wellbeing than alcohol. There are some that blame race discrimination for the prohibition of marijuana and associated products based on where the products naturally grow and that prohibition stifled economic growth for certain parts of the world. Health risks have been cited since the mid 19th century however those were never credibly scientifically backed up.However, there have been a series of research projects conducted by esteemed academics have changed political and public opinion dramatically such that governments across the world are acknowledging the health benefits that will reduce costs to the public purse and have been putting in measures to permit farming and manufacturing in their countries.What does all this mean for ISBG? The removal of restrictions in farming and manufacturing hemp means that the supply of CBD increases which will reduce production costs immensely. The increase supply will enable more farmers and manufacturers to enter the market place thereby ISBG have greater sources of supply, enabling greater control of supply chain and greater negotiation power. The widening of hemp farming enable farmers to access insurance and transport far more easily all adding to the free movement of hemp and CBD products.CBD products are likely to become as popular as in the 18th and 19th centuries, if not more readily available because of the global trading world we live in facilitated by the internet connecting us all. ISBG has proactively engaged in investing in research, development and engineering products in anticipation of increased trading opportunities. By embarking on research and development ISBG is in the enviable position of leading the way in CBD products with other entrants to this market who have mostly been cautiously waiting to see how politicians were act will be playing catch up with ISBG.



