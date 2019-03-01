Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka, MN is Offering Free Tutoring & Test Prep to Local Families

Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka, MN Opens for Business: Offering Free Tutoring and Test Prep to Local Families Now through March 20, 2019

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka, proudly serving families in Minnetonka, Hopkins, Excelsior, Minneapolis, Wayzata, and Long Lake in Minneapolis is celebrating its official grand opening with special offers, including FREE SAT or ACT test preparation programs. Local families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka Facebook page to participate in all of its grand opening special offers and promotions or call 952-686-6860 to register.

Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka offers in-home and online tutoring for all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. In addition, Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka has services and programs to support students of all ages, from Kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling. Club Z! services are also available year-round, with everything from test prep classes to online reading camps available during the summer and early fall.

Club Z! is the nation’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep organization, with more than 450 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka is owned and operated by David Schlange who has lived in the Twin Cities area for over 40 years. Davide Schlange has extensive experience in building businesses from scratch and making them successful. Mr. Schlange’s entrepreneurial spirit along with his drive to help others makes him a perfect fit to be a Club Z! franchise owner. Adds Schlange:

Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to hire, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company’s proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match. And each student receives a customized learning plan, based on his/her academic goals, timeframe, and level of current achievement, which is implemented using the student’s classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!’s proprietary curriculum options.

Mr. Schlange is particularly excited to bring Club Z!’s proven SAT and ACT test prep programs to Minnetonka families, having firsthand experience with the intensely competitive nature of college admissions. That is why they are especially confident in the company’s Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! of Minnetonka is offering all families a free 30 day trial of the Score Booster program, now through March 20th. Adds Schlange:

“Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question on each and every test. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students’ results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT, and we’re excited for our local families to try it out.”

Club Z! Tutoring of Minnetonka is also extending free online homework help to students in and around Minnetonka, now through March 20th, in recognition of the company’s grand opening. The online homework help program is one of Club Z!’s most popular services, providing one-on-one access to a highly qualified tutor, to help with homework assignments in all subjects, ranging from reading to science and math. Club Z! online homework help is available Monday-Thursday from 8 pm to 11 pm MST, and students will have unlimited access during the promotional period.

Families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z! of Minnetonka on Facebook or call 952-686-6860 to take advantage of the free offers, as well as all of the other exciting grand opening promotions.

Interested in becoming a Club Z! franchise owner? Call one of our franchise developers today 866-658-8978 or visit our tutoring franchise opportunities page to inquire about our current offers and available franchise opportunities!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.