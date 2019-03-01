Orthopaedic Physician Leonard J. Marchinski, MD starts Blog about Orthopedic Medical Issues

Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Logo Dr Leonard J Marchinski, Wyomissing Pennsylvania HippocratesGuild profile Dr Leonard Joseph Marchinski News about Dr Leonard Joseph Marchinski Physician Profile Dr Leonard J Marchinski

Orthopedic doctor’s blog will address medical issues that are often hard to understand for patients, such as Carpal Tunnel syndrome and bone fractures.

When patients research online, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson. I decided to fill that information gap” — Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski, Pennsylvania, orthopedic surgery

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Leonard J. Marchinski , focusing on orthopedic surgery, started a Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about the many orthopedic and orthopedic surgery issues so that the public and patients can easily understand the underlying medical issues and treatments. The Blog is available at leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com.In his Blog, Dr. Marchinski will provide information to the public about issues such as:• Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes• Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability• Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint• Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers• Shoulder Replacement• Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareDr. Marchinski explains that “in today’s medical practices, nurses, staff and medical doctors are rushed and rarely have the time to answer all questions that the patients have. When patients research online, such as on the website of the NIH (National Institutes of Health), they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson. I decided to fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”For example, many people hear and talk about “Carpal tunnel syndrome” when their wrists hurt, but few understand how such condition is diagnosed and treated. “Carpal tunnel syndrome” is a common condition that causes numbness and tingling in the hand and arm. This medical condition occurs when the median nerve (one of the major nerves to the hand) is compressed. For most affected people, this condition worsens over time. Initially, the symptoms can be alleviated with non-surgical solutions, such as a wrist splint and steroid injections. There are certain risk factors which increase the risk of Carpal Tunnel syndrome, such as heredity, repetitive hand use (in office settings, for example), and other health conditions such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Finally, sometimes surgery is required, called "carpal tunnel release." Essentially, the types of surgery used increase the size of the tunnel and decrease pressure on the median nerve.Dr. Marchinski’s blog is available at leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.comAbout Dr. Leonard Joseph Marchinski Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski received his undergraduate education at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, and his Medical Degree in 1981 from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann). Dr. Marchinski trained in in General Orthopedics at Philadelphia’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann), and completed post-graduate fellowship training in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California. Dr. Marchinski established his medical practice in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 1988. He received Board Certification by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons (ABOS) in 1990, and a Certificate of Added Qualification in Surgery of the Hand and Upper Extremity 1993.Website: https://leonardmarchinskimd.com/ Video: https://video.vitals.com/Dr_Leonard_Marchinski.mp4 Blog: https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski#79296231-68fa-4702-9a29-11f9238139ea News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski News: https://hype.news/leonardmarchinskimd/ Reference: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/leonard-marchinski-253046 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-leonard-marchinski-174236181/

