Frozen Bakery Products Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

Frozen Bakery Products Industry 2019

Description:-

Frozen Bakery Products market. Baked products are highly perishable and their attractive declines rapidly within a few hours of being taken from the oven. Freezing is the best known preservation method will significantly extend shelf life while retaining baked goods’ all-important taste, texture and appearance.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Frozen Bakery Products in the regions of Europe, the biggest consumption market that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Frozen Bakery Products. Increasing of foodservice expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on foodservice industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global market for frozen bakery products was $26.78 Billion in 2016. In 2016, the European region was the largest market for frozen bakery products. The high growth corresponds to the increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to not only households, but also to large retail, convenience & independent retail, foodservice, etc.. Frozen bakery products allow customers prepare food in a short period of time without requiring a pastry chef or a specialized oven. Other benefits include less food wastage as stores can bake based on demand, while keeping remaining products frozen and preserved. The wide applicability of these convenience frozen bakery products has led to its propelled growth in the forecast period.

Globally, the Frozen Bakery Products industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Frozen Bakery Products is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Vandemoortele NV, Kellogg Company, Europastry, S.A, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Frozen Bakery Products and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 44.45% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Frozen Bakery Products industry because of their market share and technology status of Frozen Bakery Products.

The consumption volume of Frozen Bakery Products is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Frozen Bakery Products industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Frozen Bakery Products is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Although the market competition of Frozen Bakery Products is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Frozen Bakery Products and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Frozen Bakery Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 38500 million US$ in 2024, from 28400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Frozen Bakery Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Nestlé SA

Conagra Brands, Inc

Aryzta AG

Vandemoortele NV

Campbell Soup Co

Lantmannen Unibake International

General Mills Inc

Tyson

Kellogg Company

Flowers Foods Inc

Associated British Foods plc

Europastry, S.A

Harry-Brot GmbH

Agrofert as

Kuchenmeister GmbH

Kobeya

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bread

Pizza

Cake and pastry

Cookies

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Frozen Bakery Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bread

1.2.2 Pizza

1.2.3 Cake and pastry

1.2.4 Cookies

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Large Retail

1.3.2 Convenience & Independent Retail

1.3.3 Foodservice

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

Continued……

