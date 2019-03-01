Consumer Telematics Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Consumer Telematics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Global Consumer Telematics market is growing at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Factors such as improved market penetration of smart phones, encouraging governmental regulations which call for superior safety and security measures, rising demand for advanced driving experience, lowered connectivity cost, and high speed internet technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are driving the market growth.

Insurance telematics, is the top revenue-generating solution, contributing for more than 25% of the total consumer telematics solutions market revenue motivated by the rising insurance sector. Infotainment and navigation and location-based telematics solution are the next segments generating huge revenue. Given the increasing concern of vehicle tracking and safety and security, in certain economies like China and Brazil, the government legislations command the adoption of telematics in vehicles, thus fueling the demand for telematics solutions in these regions. Media &entertainment and healthcare sectors are likely to observe improved adoption of Consumer Telematics.

Some of the key players in global Consumer Telematics market are BMW, Vodafone Group Plc, Ford Motors Co., Telefonica, Harman, AT&T, MiX Telematics, Trimble Navigation Limited, Verizon 103 and TomTom.

Services Covered:

• User based Insurance service(UBI)

• Navigation Systems

• Local Search

• Infotainment Systems

• GPS Tracking

• Fleet Management Services

• Emergency Notification Service

• Car Diagnostics System

• Design and consulting

• Integration and deployment

• Maintenance and training

• Others

Industries covered:

• Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Logistics

• Insurance

• Information Technology

• Healthcare

• Government agencies

• Customer service providers

• Automotive

• Others

Solutions covered:

• Tele-health solutions

• Remote alarm and monitoring

• Insurance telematics

• Others

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

....

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 BMW

10.2 Vodafone Group Plc

10.3 Ford Motors Co.

10.4 Telefonica

10.5 Harman

10.6 AT&T

10.7 MiX Telematics

10.8 Trimble Navigation Limited

10.9 Verizon 103

10.10 TomTom

Continued...

