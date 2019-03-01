Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Automotive Wiring Harness -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Wiring Harness Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive Wiring Harness -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Global Automotive Wiring Harness market is accounted for $39.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $73.4 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Increasing fuel costs, rise in demand for high-end electronics, growing demand for electric vehicles and stringent government regulations are the factors driving the market growth. Increasing technological developments are creating favourable growth opportunities in the near future. However, secure discarding of used wiring harness is restraining the market. The opportunity includes growing automotive safety norms in developing countries.

Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value. The passenger car segment dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in terms of revenue. The chassis & safety segment dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in terms of revenue and is likely to drop its market share to the HVAC segment, which is anticipated to increase at a significant growth during the forecast period. North American automotive wiring harness market is dominated by U.S., which is known to be automotive hub of renowned OEMs. Asia Pacific is dominated by developing countries such as India and China where the automotive industry is rising at a faster pace.

The key players in the market include Coroplast, Gold Peak Industries, Delphi Packard Electric System, Kromberg & Schubert, Beijing Shiyuan ECS, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hangzhou Yazaki, Fujikura Changchun, Leoni Electrical Systems Shanghai, Huizhou Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Changchun SE Bordnetze, Qingdao Kyungshin Electronic, Furukawa Electric, Yantai Yazaki, Kunshan Hu Guang Auto Harness and Shantou Yazaki.

Applications Covered:

• Speed sensors wiring har

• Body wiring harness

o Door & Window

o Seat

o Roof

o Interior

o Facia

• Engine wiring harness

• Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC)

• Chassis & Safety

o Semi-forward Chassis

o Conventional Chassis

o Full-forward Chassis

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/456519-automotive-wiring-harness-global-market-outlook-2015

Vehicle Type Covered:

• Passenger Car

• Hybrid Vehicles

• Heavy Vehicles

• Two Wheelers

• Commercial Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Report Detail’s @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/456519-automotive-wiring-harness-global-market-outlook-2015

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

...

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Coroplast

9.2 Gold Peak Industries

9.3 Delphi Packard Electric System

9.4 Kromberg & Schubert

9.5 Beijing Shiyuan ECS

9.6 Sumitomo Electric Industries

9.7 Hangzhou Yazaki

9.8 Fujikura Changchun

9.9 Leoni Electrical Systems Shanghai

9.10 Huizhou Sumitomo Wiring Systems

9.11 Changchun SE Bordnetze

9.12 Qingdao Kyungshin Electronic

9.13 Furukawa Electric

9.14 Yantai Yazaki

9.15 Kunshan Hu Guang Auto Harness

9.16 Shantou Yazaki

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.