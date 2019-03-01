Ultrabooks Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Ultrabooks -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Description

Global Ultrabooks Market is poised to reach $131 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 73.1% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Technological and financial support from intel corporation joined with demand from business users segment will drive growth of the market. The soaring prices of Ultrabooks compared to notebooks and tablet PCs is a key market challenge for manufacturers. In 2015, Ultrabooks are predicted to account for more than 40 percent of global notebook PC shipments. Notebooks seem to be a dying breed in the developed countries though they are popular in growing economies. This is due to additional features such as becoming thinner, lighter and more powerful.

Some of the key players in global Ultrabooks market are Toshiba, Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Intel, HP, Dell, Asus, AMD, Fujitsu, Sony, Hasee, Vizio, Wistron Corporation and Acer.

Components Covered:

• Power supply

• Mother boards

• Keyboard

• Hinges

• Central Processing Unit

• Casings

• Battery

• Hard Disk (SSD/HDD)

• Others

Applications Covered:

• Home

• Office

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

