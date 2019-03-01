Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market | 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

In this report, the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market is expected to grow with higher CAGR value during forecast period 2017 – 2023.

This report studies the global “Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care” market status and forecast, categorizes the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

Awareness levels of Muslim populace regarding the ingredients used in cosmetic and personal care formulations to determine the industry’s future growth trajectory. With considerable Islamic population and their ingraining of cultural aspects into daily lifestyles has pushed the mainstream beauty-care industry to also concentrate on product offerings that are halal-certified. To the extent, consumers are willing to pay a premium price for these goods keeping in view ethical beliefs.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrance Products

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online Retail

Offline Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Manufacturers

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

