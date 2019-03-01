Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Ambulatory HER 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Ambulatory HER status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ambulatory HER development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Ambulatory HER market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Epic Systems Corporation 
Cerner Corporation 
Eclinicalworks 
Practice Fusion, Inc. 
Emds, Inc. 
GE Healthcare 
Mckesson Corporation 
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. 
Athenahealth, Inc. 
Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems 
Amazing Charts 
Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud-based Solutions 
On-premise Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into 
Hospital Owned Ambulatory Centers 
Independent Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Ambulatory HER Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Cloud-based Solutions 
1.4.3 On-premise Solutions 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Ambulatory HER Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Hospital Owned Ambulatory Centers 
1.5.3 Independent Centers 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Ambulatory HER Market Size 
2.2 Ambulatory HER Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Ambulatory HER Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Ambulatory HER Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Epic Systems Corporation 
12.1.1 Epic Systems Corporation Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Ambulatory HER Introduction 
12.1.4 Epic Systems Corporation Revenue in Ambulatory HER Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Epic Systems Corporation Recent Development 
12.2 Cerner Corporation 
12.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Ambulatory HER Introduction 
12.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Ambulatory HER Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development 
12.3 Eclinicalworks 
12.3.1 Eclinicalworks Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Ambulatory HER Introduction 
12.3.4 Eclinicalworks Revenue in Ambulatory HER Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Eclinicalworks Recent Development 
12.4 Practice Fusion, Inc. 
12.4.1 Practice Fusion, Inc. Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Ambulatory HER Introduction 
12.4.4 Practice Fusion, Inc. Revenue in Ambulatory HER Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Practice Fusion, Inc. Recent Development 
12.5 Emds, Inc. 
12.5.1 Emds, Inc. Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Ambulatory HER Introduction 
12.5.4 Emds, Inc. Revenue in Ambulatory HER Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Emds, Inc. Recent Development 

