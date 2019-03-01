Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foils | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2023

Wise.Guy.

Copper and Copper alloy foils are flat rolled sheets of copper and its alloys, which is obtained by different process such as rolling, hammering and electrolysis. Among copper and copper alloy foils, copper alloy foils are widely consumed due to its exclusive properties such as conductivity, malleability and flexibility among others. These foils are available in various thickness ranging from 0.025 mm to 5 mm, depending on the end use application. Copper & copper alloy foils find application among several industries, of which electronics and construction is the dominant. The other end-users for copper and copper alloy foils include: transport, consumer goods and industrial machinery.

The global copper and copper alloy foils market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% over the forecasted period. Some of the trends and drivers supporting the growth of global copper and copper alloy foils market are: increasing demand from the construction and electrical & electronic industries.

Regional Analysis

For the purpose of the study, Market Research Future has segmented the global copper and copper foils market in five different region namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is further divided into the US and Canada while the European market is segmented into Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific market is sub divided into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The global copper and copper alloy foils market is expected to reach USD 31,398.6 million by the end of forecasted period i.e. 2023.

Segmentation

The global Copper & Copper Alloy market is majorly segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On Basis of Type, global Copper & Copper Alloy market is segmented into Copper Foil, Brass Foil, Bronze Foil, Copper Nickel Foil and others. Based on application, Copper & Copper Alloy market is segmented into Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Transport, and Consumer Goods. Based on region market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Key players of the global Copper & Copper Alloy market are Amari copper alloys, global brass and copper holdings, Inc, Arcotech Ltd, Civen metal material, co. ltd, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporations, Carl Schlenk AG, LES LAMINERIES MATTHEY SA among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The report about Global Copper & Copper Alloy Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

Key Findings

• Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foils Market is projected to reach USD 14,761.2 million by 2023 with 6.3% CAGR during review period of 2016-2023

• Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in the region

• Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent producer of copper and copper alloy foils and cater further opportunities for manufacturer with extreme opportunity to invest or increase the production capacity. Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the overall coated abrasives market.

Intended Audience

• Copper & Copper Alloy manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Copper & Copper Alloy

• Production Process industries

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Nationalized laboratory

