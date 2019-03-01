Home Furnishings Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Home Furnishings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Home Furnishings Market

Home Furnishing refers to anything that is used to furnish a home, including both furniture and things used to decorate the home and make it more hospitable.

Home Furnishing refers to anything that is used to furnish a home, including both furniture and things used to decorate the home and make it more hospitable. The market can be segmented into several broad groups: Home Furniture, Home Textile, Wall Decor and Others. Home Furniture is the biggest market share while Wall Décor is the fastest growing sector in recent years.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Furnishings market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 988200 million by 2024, from US$ 728500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Furnishings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Furnishings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Home Furnishings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Home Furniture

Home Textile

Wall Decor

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

E-Commerce Sales

In-store Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IKEA

Walmart

Bed Bath & Beyond

Macy's

Wayfair

Future Group

Haworth

Ashley Furniture

Carrefour

J.C. Penny

Crate & Barrel

Fred Meyer

Herman Miller

Home Depot

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Home Furnishings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Home Furnishings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Furnishings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Furnishings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Furnishings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

